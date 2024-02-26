LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates : Benchmarks red at pre-open; Sensex down 100pts, Nifty flat

Updated: 26 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST

Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 1,276.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 176.68 crore worth of stocks on February 23, provisional data from the NSE showed.