Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates : Asian stocks swung between gains and losses as investors monitored the latest economic development in China and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation later this week.
Hong Kong and mainland China stocks fluctuated at the open. Concerns about China persisted after 11 Chinese companies lost their credit ratings Friday at Moody’s Investors Service, which withdrew the scores in an unusual flurry that underscores fallout from record defaults.
South Korean stocks declined around 1% as the authority unveiled further details on its plans to push listed companies to improve management and corporate governance. Contracts for US shares also fell after the S&P 500 rally stalled at the end of last week, weighed by profit taking in megacap tech stocks.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the economy is headed in the right direction, and it will likely be appropriate to cut rates later this year.
Treasuries extended gains in Asia, while Australia 10-year yields dropped nine basis points. The dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers, with the New Zealnd dollar leading losses.
Early Monday, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both trading 0.1% lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, having climbed 1.7% last week to seven-month highs.
Sensex Today Live : The primary market is all set to remain in action next week amid favorable momentum observed in the secondary market, where the Nifty 50 achieved a record high last week.
Around six new initial public offerings (IPO), including three in mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME), are set to hit Dalal Street in the upcoming week. (Read the full story here.)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index went past the crucial 22,000 level decisively in the previous week. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that overall Indian stock market sentiment is positive. Bagadia advised a 'buy on dips' strategy till the 50-stock index is above the 21,800 mark. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and Vibrant Global Capital Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 26 (Monday).
The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividends for their eligible shareholders. (Read the details here.)
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Industries, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Holidays, Skipper, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, February 26.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a flat note on Monday tracking mixed global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,221 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,222.
On Friday, the domestic equity indices traded in a narrow range and ended flat, despite the Nifty 50 touching a new high of 22,297 level during the day.
“Nifty is currently placed at the previous broken resistance area of 22,200 levels. Having failed to continue with strong upmove at new highs, the market could shift into further consolidation or minor weakness in the next week," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity market is expected to see a muted opening on Monday following mixed global market cues.
Asian markets traded mostly higher with Japan’s Nikkei hitting record highs, while the US stock market ended mixed on Friday.
Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data releases that will provide further clues on the global interest rate outlook, with a US inflation reading taking centre stage.
“This week, the market might take a pause ahead of various global economic data releases. US would be reporting its Q4 GDP numbers along with Initial jobless claim, PCE data and Consumer Confidence for the month of February. However, the overall trend remains positive and thus we recommend investors to continue with the buy on dips strategy," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : While Gift Nifty futures was trading marginally ahead of Friday's Nifty close, volatility in the Asian markets indicated that the Indian benchmark indices could be muted on Monday, February 26.
At 7:45 am on Mondat, Gift Nifty futures, at 22,224.50, was ahead of Friday's Nifty 50 close of 22,212.70
Asian shares were taking a breather near seven-month highs on Monday as investors awaited inflation data from the United States, Japan and Europe that will help refine expectations for future rate moves.
Oil edged lower after a weekly drop as traders awaited a fresh raft of clues about global crude demand and balances in March and beyond.
Brent dipped toward $82 a barrel after losing more than 2% last week, with US counterpart West Texas Intermediate above $76.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% lower to $2,040.6 per ounce.
The dollar index was up 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!