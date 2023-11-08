Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs extended their selling spree on Tuesday, November 7, as domestic markets snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking amid weak global cues. The DIIs infused ₹700.28 crore in Indian stocks today.
Oil prices fell as worries continue about how much fuel the world's second-largest economy will burn. China reported its exports fell 6.4% in October from a year earlier, the sixth straight monthly decline, while imports rose 3%.
Sensex Today Live: Reliance Industries files for record $2.4 billion rupee bond sale: Report
According to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, aims to generate up to 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) through rupee-denominated bonds.
The initial size of the offering is set at 100 billion rupees, with the possibility of retaining subscriptions of up to an additional 100 billion rupees. These 10-year bonds will be put up for auction on Thursday and have been assigned a AAA rating with a stable outlook by rating agencies Crisil and CareEdge.
If the transaction goes through, it will mark the largest rupee offering ever for Reliance, as indicated by data compiled by Bloomberg. (Read More)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 30% to ₹294 crore, revenue up 23% YoY, dividend declared
The Indian Railway Catering and Transportation Corporation (IRCTC) declared its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, November 7, unveiling a 30.4% increase in net profit to ₹294.7 crore, compared to ₹226 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.
During the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the revenue from operations for the e-ticketing division of the Indian Railways reached ₹995.3 crore, reflecting a growth of 23.5% from ₹805.8 crore in the same period last year.
In terms of operational performance, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the September quarter totaled ₹366.5 crore, marking a 20.2% increase from ₹304.9 crore in the same period last year. (Read More)
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION
Sensex Today: Wall Street ticks up on Tuesday as falling oil prices and Treasury yields ease the pressure
U.S. stocks ticked higher Tuesday as Wall Street continues to absorb the big swings that have shaken financial markets recently.
The S&P 500 rose 12.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,378.38, as gains for some Big Tech stocks helped offset losses for the majority of stocks in the index. It's the second straight quiet day for the index after months of heavy losses swiveled sharply to a rally last week, its best of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.74, or 0.2%, to 34,152.60, and the Nasdaq composite gained 121.08, or 0.9%, to 13,639.86.
TripAdvisor jumped 11% after reporting better results for the summer than analysts expected, while Emerson Electric sank 7.4% after falling short of expectations.
The majority of big companies has been topping estimates so far this earnings reporting season, but another factor has been much more influential in driving the stock market’s big swings since the summer: the bond market.
Treasury yields there eased Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling to 4.56% from 4.66% late Monday. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!