Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: TSMC’s earnings spurred the biggest rally in chipmakers in more than a month.
The main supplier of chips to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. said it sees a return to solid growth this quarter as it moves ahead with plans for plants in Japan, Arizona and Germany.
Treasuries and the dollar steadied as investors paused following this week’s frenetic repricing of the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy. Traders see the prospect of a rate cut in March at little more than a coin toss, down from almost 80% at the end of last week after hawkish Fedspeak and data indicating the American consumer remains resilient.
Broadly, stock traders were unfazed by data underscoring US labour-market strength at a time when Fed officials are looking for signs of a slowdown as they contemplate cutting rates.
Coming off its best weekly winning streak in two decades, the S&P 500 has run into a roadblock in 2024, with its all-time closing record set two years ago remaining elusive. But a technical gauge that measures the momentum to buy or sell stocks signals that bulls are still stepping in to snap up shares.
Elsewhere, oil was steady after closing at a three-week high on escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US and the Iranian-backed Houthis trading tit-for-tat strikes that have upended the global shipping market.
In pre-open, the Sensex was up 596.90 points, or 0.84%, at 71,783.76, and the Nifty was up 152.95 points, or 0.71% to 21,615.20.
BANK NIFTY continued to underperform and failed to breach the resistance of 46,500 levels, which would act as the first line of resistance from current levels.
The 100-day average has moved higher to 45,300 levels at 45,280 and the hourly averages are oversold, suggesting some pullback from the lower range.
RSI has moved to the lower end of the range at 35 levels and oversold on daily and hourly charts.
Bank NIfty 46,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside, 46,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
NIFTY-50 traded volatile, with swift moves, tested the support of 21,300 levels, bounced and filled the gap to close down by 110 points.
The range of 21,300-21,600 will be observed over the next few days and crossover of 21,800 will trigger positive momentum in broader markets.
RSI is at the lower end of the range and we expect some bounce from the current 30 levels to the 65-70 band.
Highest call OI is at 21,800 strike, while on the downside, the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,500 for the monthly expiry.
The crisis in the Red Sea has hurt Jindal Stainless Steel's poses a risk to the company's export targets, managing director Abhudhay Jindal said. The company on Thursday reported a 35% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹691 crore for the December quarter, while consolidated revenue was flat at ₹9,127 crore. The company anticipates a decline in Q4 exports, and has revised the target from 15% to around 12%, as per Jindal. Exports for the current quarter accounted for 12% of total sales.
13 stocks have been put under the F&O ban list. These are ABRFL, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, IEX, Metropolis, NALCO, Polycab India, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL.
Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, RBL Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Atul, Central Bank of India, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Hatsun Agro Product, Sunteck Realty, Tejas Networks, and Websol Energy System will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 19.
Reliance Industries, Paytm, HUL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, are among the stocks that will be in focus today.
GIFT Nifty traded 15.50 points, or 0.07%, higher at 21,560.50, in early deals on Thursday, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
The Sensex touched a low of 70,655.50 during the day, but pared losses to close 313.90 points, or 0.44%, down at 71,186.86. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 touched a low of 21,285.55, and closed at 21,462.25, down 109.70 points, or 0.51%.
Asian stocks were higher on Friday as shares of technology companies rallied, and as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s outlook l hopes for a global recovery in the sector.
Shares rose at the open in Japan and South Korea, and in Australia rallied. Hong Kong advanced. Contracts for US equities were little changed in Asia trading after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed at an all-time high as TSMC’s earnings spurred the biggest rally in chipmakers in more than a month.
US stocks rallied on Thursday as robust labour market data offered evidence of economic strength despite the fact that it could prompt the Federal Reserve to hold off on lowering its key policy rate. All three major US stock indexes closed higher, with a solid rally in tech-related shares favouring the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202.01 points to 37,468.68, the S&P 500 gained 41.73 points to 4,780.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 200.03 points, to 15,055.65.
