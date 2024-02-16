Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Hong Kong shares rose Friday morning, building on gains from the past two sessions, with investors now looking to the release of new US inflation data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index ticked up 0.1 percent, or 11.48 points, to 15,956.11.
Markets in mainland China are closed for a public holiday.
Tokyo shares surged in morning trade on Friday, supported by US rallies as investors shrugged off weak retail sales data. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.66 percent, or 634.17 points, at 38,792.11, while the broader Topix index added 1.32 percent, or 34.28 points, to 2,626.13.
South Korean shares also climbed on Friday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street after a drop in U.S. retail sales helped sooth investors' nerves over overheated consumer spending.
The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.27 points, or 0.55%, to 2,628.07, as of 0043 GMT. The index is set for a fourth weekly gain, up 0.3% so far this week.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 29.05 points, or 0.58%, to end at 5,029.67 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.03 points, or 0.30%, to 15,906.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350.07 points, or 0.91%, to 38,774.73.
Brent crude traded just below $83 a barrel after rising by 1.5% on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $78, near its highest close since mid-November.
Sensex Today Live : Broader Market Heat Map
The SmallCap index was leading gains in the broader market
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Auto and IT stocks were leading the charts on Nifty, while FMCG stocks were under pressure in early trading.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Infosys was leading the charts on Sensex on news of new order wins.
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices advance at opening bell; Sensex up 350pts, Nifty at 22,000 in pre-open
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday, led by gains in global stocks.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 355.64 points, or 0.39%, at 72,406.02 and Nifty was up 91.45 points, or 0.42%, at 22,002.20
Sensex Today Live: Sensex up 350pts, Nifty at 22,000 in pre-open, tracking gains in Global Peers
Indian benchmark indices were in the green at pre-open on Friday, tracking gains in global peers.
Sensex was up 355.64 points, or 0.49%, at 72,406.02 and Nifty was up 109.55 points, or 0.5%, at 22,020.30 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty has closed above the band of averages and crossover of the 50 day average will give a strong breakout in index pivotal.
The multiple bottoms at 44,600-44,800 would provide a good support on the downside and we expect any decline to 45,500 would be a good opportunity.
RSI has crossed its average line accelerating the up move as expected and other indicators are also moving in tandem.
Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 47,000 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved higher to 46,000 levels.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook on Nifty-50
NIFTY-50 has closed in a doji candle near the higher range and we expect crossover of 22,000 levels will give a strong upward move in index pivotal.
The support levels would move higher to 21,700 with the trend moving upwards and 21,450 will be the major trend reversal levels.
RSI is trending above its average line and other key technical indicators are poised for an up move.
Highest call OI is at with 22,400 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,900 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell - Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Federal Bank, NOCIL, M&M stock for today
The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, on Thursday's trading session inched higher, reflecting the upbeat mood that pervaded the global market.
Nifty 50 concluded with bulls in complete control and a comfortable gain. Again, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty PSE indexes were the top performers, rising 3% apiece. NMDC (+5%), NTPC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), GAIL rose 4%, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (+7%) were the prominent gainers. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Infosys, Coal India, Vedanta, Paytm, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, February 16.
Sensex Today Live : Dividend stocks - ONGC, Emami, Torrent Power, Page Industries among 28 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Emami, Torrent Power, Page Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, IRCON International, Sundaram Finance, Manappuram Finance, BEML, Siyaram Silk Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, NLC India, JK Paper, Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Banco Products (India), Saven Technologies, Aarti Pharmalabs, Akzo Nobel India, Computer Age Management Services, Disa India, Firstsource Solutions, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Orient Cement, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Triveni Turbine, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Mitsu Chem Plast, and Scanpoint Geomatics will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 16 (Friday).
The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and rights issue for their eligible shareholders. (Read the details here.)
Sensex Today Live : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 16
On account of strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher for a third straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished 70 points higher at the 21,910 level, the BSE Sensex surged 227 points and closed at the 72,050 mark while the Bank Nifty index shot up 310 points and ended at the 46,218 level. In the broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index for the second day in a row. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Ashok Leyland, Canara Bank, Delta Corp among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today
A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 16
The Indian stock market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open with gains following positive global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a stronger start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,081 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,015.
Nifty formed a small body type candle at the highs with minor upper and long lower shadow.
“Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of doji type candle pattern. Such formations after a reasonable upmove or down moves signal impending trend reversals. Having formed this pattern after one day of upmove doesn't show any predictive value," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
According to Shetti, Nifty is currently placed at the edge of moving above the minor downtrend line resistance around 21,900 - 21,950 levels. A decisive break above this hurdle could open the doors for new all time highs around 22,150 levels. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US retail sales to spike in oil prices
The domestic equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open on a positive note Friday tracking gains in global markets.
Asian markets traded higher, while US stocks ended higher overnight after economic data increased investors’ optimism that the US Federal Reserve will begin interest rate cuts in coming months. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty indicates strong start for Indian markets
Gift Nifty was trading at 22,082.50 at 8 am, up more than 170 points from Thursday's Nifty close of 21,910.75.
Indian benchmark indices have closed higher for the past three consequitive trading sessions.
Sensex Today Live : Asian shares surge, Gift Nifty up 160pts, indicating a strong start for Indian indices
Equities in Asia gained Thursday after Wall Street resumed a rally as robust earnings helped overcome worries about persistent inflation.
A gauge for the region’s stocks advanced as much as 0.9%, its highest level since early January. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index reached an intraday record in its first trading day since Feb. 5.
Japan’s blue-chip equity index is at a three-year high relative to its broader counterpart as major. South Korean shares also climbed on Friday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street.
US futures were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 rose 1% Wednesday to retake the 5,000 mark. Treasuries were little changed after a Wednesday rally that wiped six basis points from the 10-year yield. Australia and New Zealand yields fell Thursday. An index of the dollar was slightly weaker.
