Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Sensex opens up 350pts, Nifty at 22,000, tracking gains in Global Peers

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 09:31 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 3,064.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,276.93 crore worth of stocks on February 15, provisional data from the NSE showed.