Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies resulting in a net outflow of ₹549.37 crore, according to NSE data. DIIs bought equities resulting in an inflow of ₹595.70 crore, the exchange data showed.
Oil held a modest advance after Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announcements that they would prolong supply cuts through the end of the year was balanced by a worsening demand outlook.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.64%. That’s up from 4.57% late Friday, but it’s still below the perch above 5% that it reached last month, its highest level since 2007.
Sensex Today Live: Bata grabs rights to manufacture, sell Nine West brand in India
Bata India, a notable footwear retailer and manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has entered into a licensing and manufacturing agreement with Authentic Brands Group to introduce and market the lifestyle brand Nine West in the Indian market.
Authentic Brands Group operates as a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, boasting a diverse portfolio of over 40 renowned brands. The company serves as a vital link between brands, partners, and a network of operators, distributors, and retailers, and it has established a retail presence in more than 150 countries. Among its brand portfolio are names such as David Beckham, Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Ted Baker, Hervé Léger, Hickey Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Aéropostale, Forever 21, and Nine West, among others. (Read More)
BATA INDIA
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Emami Q2 results: Net profit flat at ₹180 crore
Emami Ltd, a prominent Indian FMCG company, announced a consistent profit after tax of ₹180 crore for the second quarter that concluded on September 30, 2023. This figure remains unchanged compared to the net profit of ₹180.13 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago, as per the company's regulatory filing.
Despite the stable profit figures, Emami observed a positive trend in its revenue from operations, which rose by 6.28% to reach ₹864.87 crore during the quarter, as opposed to ₹813.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. (Read More)
EMAMI
Sensex Today: Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit surges 47% to ₹284 crore, revenue up 13%
On Monday, Adani Energy Solutions reported a notable growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), amounting to ₹284 crore. This marked a 47% increase compared to the net profit of ₹194 crore recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, the company's consolidated revenue for Q2FY24 stood at ₹3,421 crore, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year's corresponding quarter, which reported revenue of ₹3,032 crore.
Adani Energy Solutions also witnessed a rise in its total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to ₹1,443 crore, indicating a 6% increase from the EBITDA of ₹1,362 crore recorded during the comparable year-ago period. (Read More)
ADANI TRANSMISSION
Sensex Today Live:: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹1005, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹985;
2] SAIL: Buy at ₹86.85, target ₹92, stop loss ₹84.50; and
3] Devyani International: Buy at ₹189.85, target ₹207, stop loss ₹186. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Bajaj Finance launches QIP, floor price set at ₹7,533.81 per share
Bajaj Finance Ltd made an announcement on November 6 regarding the commencement of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) aimed at raising funds. The floor price for this placement has been set at ₹7,533.81 per share. It has been disclosed by the company that they may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.
The QIP Special Committee of Bajaj Finance Ltd, which convened earlier on the same day, provided the necessary approval for the launch of the issue. The company officially confirmed the opening of the issue on the same day, Monday, November 6, 2023, as per the information disclosed in a regulatory filing. (Read More)
BAJAJ FINANCE
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO listing date today
Today, on the 7th of November 2023, Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer Limited, is scheduled to be listed on the Indian exchanges. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced that the equity shares of Honasa Consumer Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities effective from today, with trading set to commence at 10:00 AM. The special pre-open session for the listing will take place earlier at around 9:45 AM on both BSE and NSE.
Market experts have indicated that the initial trading of Honasa Consumer Limited's IPO might result in a flat listing. (Read More)
Sensex Today: Wall Street drifts to a mixed and quiet finish on Monday following last week's big swings
U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish Monday as Wall Street’s wild recent moves calmed a bit.
The S&P 500 added 7.64 points, or 0.2%, to 4,365.98, even though the majority of stocks within it and across Wall Street weakened. The index was coming off its best week of the year, which itself came on the heels of several months of sharp losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54, or 0.1%, to 34,095.86, and the Nasdaq composite gained 40.50, or 0.3%, to 13,518.78.
The flashpoint for the stock market’s movements in both directions has been what the bond market is doing, and it regressed Monday following its own extreme moves.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.64%. That’s up from 4.57% late Friday, but it’s still below the perch above 5% that it reached last month, its highest level since 2007. High yields hurt prices for stocks and other investments, while slowing the economy and raising the pressure on the financial system. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!