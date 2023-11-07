Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect cautious start; Gift Nifty trades slightly higher

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market will continue to remain cautiously optimistic as Gift Nifty is trading in the green amidst mixed cues. Wall Street took a break from its forward march and ended on a mixed note on Monday. Asian markets are also showing mixed performance.