Benchmark indexes rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. TSMC jumped more than 5% in Taiwan after its American depository receipts surged almost 10% to close at the highest since February 2022.
Shares in mainland China declined after making a late turnaround on Thursday. Contracts for US equities were little changed in Asia trading.
Stocks in Europe are ending a tumultuous week on a positive note as the regional benchmark gained for a second day after a selloff sparked by dwindling hopes for early interest rate cuts. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.4% at the open, with food and beverages leading a broad rally.
Wall Street ended the week on a positive note, with stocks closing at all-time highs on speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year — bolstering the outlook for Corporate America.
The S&P 500 posted a record high close on Friday for the first time in two years, fuelled by a rally in chipmakers and other heavyweight technology stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence. On Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.23% to end the session at 4,839.81 points.
The Nasdaq jumped 1.70% to 15,310.97 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05% to 37,863.80 points.
Treasuries and the dollar slipped after frenetic repricing earlier in the week of the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy. Traders now see the prospect of a rate cut in March at little more than a coin toss.
Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic urged policymakers to proceed cautiously given the potential impacts of unpredictable events from elections to global conflicts. His Philadelphia counterpart Patrick Harker said he expects inflation to keep ebbing toward the target.
Elsewhere, oil was steady after closing at a three-week high on escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US and the Iranian-backed Houthis trading tit-for-tat strikes that have upended the global shipping market. Gold headed for a weekly loss on the recalibration of Fed rate-cut bets.
Sensex Today Live: Benchmark indices in the green in pre-open; RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL in focus
In pre-open, the Sensex was up 325.66 points, or 0.45%, at 72,008.89, and the Nifty was up 91.50 points, or 0.42% at 21,713.90.
Sensex Today Live Updates: Normal trading session on Saturday, January 20
BSE and NSE will hold normal trading session on January 20 while January 22 has been declared as a trading holiday.
Sensex Today Live Updates: Reliance Securites givers Bank Nifty outlook
BANK NIFTY again witnessed selling pressure from the higher range of 46,200 levels and witnessed flat to negative with higher bottoms.
The 100 day average will be key support and breakdown below 45,300 could trigger the next leg of down move to test the 200 day average
RSI has moved to the lower end of the range at 35 levels and oversold on daily and hourly charts.
Bank Nifty 46,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 45,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
Sensex Today Live Updates: Nifty-50 outlook by Reliance Securities
NIFTY-50 traded higher in a narrow range with higher bottoms and tops reversing the previous day loss and closed near the 20 day average.
On the higher side crossover of 21,800 will trigger positive momentum in broader markets while on the downside 21,300 will be a strong support.
RSI has moved from the lower range and other key technical indicators are in positive momentum to test 65-70 band.
Highest call OI is at 21,800 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,500 for the monthly expiry.
Sensex Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HUL, Paytm, are among the stocks that will be in focus today
Sensex Today | Sensex Today Live Updates: Indian markets to consolidate amid firm global cues
