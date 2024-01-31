Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices open in the red

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian stocks fell on Tuesday as profit-booking in financial, FMCG, pharma, and some IT stocks weighed on sentiment.
The Sensex dropped 802 points or 1.11% to close at 71,140, while the Nifty shed 216 points or 0.99% to end at 21,522. Both indices had gained about 1.8% on Monday, posting their best session in eight weeks.
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai leading declines, ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve this week on interest rates.
Shares in property developer China Evergrande Group, the world’s most heavily indebted real estate company with more than $300 billion in liabilities, remained suspended from trading after a Hong Kong court ordered the company to be liquidated because it is insolvent.
In the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell, while the S&P 500 slipped slightly after notching a record Monday. Alphabet shares fell roughly 5% after hours as fourth-quarter ad revenue missed expectations.
Indian indices opened lower, with the Nifty below 21,500.
Oil prices edged off in early Asian trading on continued bearish fundamentals, following gains in the previous session amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Recorded 15% yoy growth in consolidated net profit at ₹2,947 crore for the December quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 19% yoy to ₹55,128 crore.
US job openings increased unexpectedly in December and data for the prior month was revised higher, suggesting that the labour market likely remains too strong for the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter. However, the report from the Labor Department also showed more Americans were staying put at their current jobs, which could help to slow wage growth.
Companies that will announce their December-quarter earnings today:
Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, Bank of Baroda, Dabur India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Adani Wilmar, Balaji Amines, Dixon Technologies, Fino Payments Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Consumer Products, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyothy Labs, Kalyan Jewellers India, Mankind Pharma, PVR Inox, and Suzlon Energy.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following tech losses on Wall Street, with investors awaiting interest rate signals from the US Federal Reserve.
The GIFT Nifty is trading 10 points or 0.05% lower at 21,619, signaling a muted start for India's stock market.
