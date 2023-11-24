Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices opened flat for the second straight day on Friday. At 9.15 am the Sensex was up 26.49 points or 0.04% at 66,044.30, and the Nifty was up 19.10 points or 0.10% at 19,821.10.
Diverse trends emerged across Asian markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 0.97% to 33,775.20, and the TOPIX rose by 0.74% to 2,395.90 after a national holiday. South Korea’s KOSPI fell slightly to 2,511.59, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped by 0.78% to 17,771.75.
Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing losses in the previous session as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.72 from the previous session.
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker US dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest-rate hikes.
US markets were shut on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving. They will be open for half a day of trade today.
Sensex Today Live: Maruti board approves share allotment
Maruti's board has approved the allotment of 1.23 crore of its shares to Suzuki Motor Corp on a preferential basis. The stock is up 0.16% at ₹10,505.
Sensex Today Live: Paytm block deal
About 1.6 crore Paytm shares (2.56% of equity) worth ₹1,441 crore have changed hands at an average price of ₹884, CNBC-TV18 reports.
Sensex Today Live: Mamaearth rallies, Paytm falls
The stock of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer rose up to 12% in early trade, a day after hitting the 20% upper circuit. Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications meanwhile saw its shares fall as much as 4%.
Sensex Today Live: Prestige Estates Projects stock in focus
The firm has launched Prestige Glenbrook, a high-rise residential project in Bangalore's IT hub. The project comprises 285 flats across two high-rises with a developable area of 0.7 million square feet and a revenue potential of ₹550 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Healthcare, pharma indices pop
Sensex Today Live: Market opens flat
At 9.15 am the Sensex was up 26.49 points or 0.04% at 66,044.30, and the Nifty was up 19.10 points or 0.10% at 19,821.10.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee opens flat against US dollar
The Indian rupee opened at 83.34 per dollar on Friday, the level it closed at on Thursday.
Sensex Today Live: LTIMindtree stock in focus
The company has launched a quantum-safe virtual private network (VPN) link in London to secure data transmission for the quantum computing era. LTIMindtree collaborated with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet on the platform.
Sensex Today Live: Pre-opening session
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.
Sensex Today Live: Stock under F&O ban on NSE
The NSE has added Balrampur Chini Mills, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to its F&O ban list for today, while retaining Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX India, RBL Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. BHEL and NMDC.
Sensex Today Live: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP – research, Mehta Equities
“A positive sentiment is expected today as investors speculate that the Federal Reserve has concluded its interest rate hikes against inflation—a narrative favouring Nifty bulls. Our bullish stance is backed by Nifty's robust 3.79% November rally, convincing us of its potential to hit a record high by year-end. Positive catalysts include sluggish WTI oil prices, FIIs and DIIs as net buyers, and global markets expecting the Fed to halt rate hikes."
Sensex Today Live: Tata Tech IPO subscribed 15 times in two days
Tata Technologies' IPO was subscribed 15 times in its first two days. High demand is expected today as well. Meanwhile the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's IPO was subscribed 38.8 times on Thursday, the final day of bidding.
Sensex Today Live: Brent rises ahead of OPEC+ decision
Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing losses in the previous session as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts.
Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.71 at 0213 GMT, after settling down 0.7% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.72 from the previous session.
Sensex Today Live: Lupin stock in focus
The pharma major has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application to market Canagliflozin tablets and Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution in the US.
Sensex Today Live: JSW Steel stock in focus
The company has completed its ₹750 crore investment in JSW Paints and now holds 2.94 crore equity shares in it, or 12.84% of the paid-up equity capital.
Sensex Today Live: Gold set for second straight weekly gain on softer US dollar
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker US dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest-rate hikes.
Sensex Today Live: Dollar restrained as markets weigh US rates outlook
The US dollar was restrained on Friday by uncertainty over the path of U.S. interest rates, while the euro held overnight gains as data hinted that the downturn in the euro zone may be easing.
With US markets closed on Thursday and due for a shorter trading session on Friday for Thanksgiving, currencies are likely to trade narrowly but with some volatility as liquidity is expected to remain thin. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, eased 0.029% to 103.73.
Sensex Today Live: India's crude oil output up 1.3% to 2.5 MMT in October, imports rise after four months of decline: PPAC
India produced 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in October, 1.3% more than in the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). Oil and Natural Gas Corporation produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited and and private-sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.6 MMT, data released by the oil ministry showed. Read more.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee edges 2 paise lower against US dollar
The rupee slipped by 2 paise to settle at 83.34 against the US dollar on Thursday due to FII outflows and weak local equities.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for Indian market
The GIFT Nifty is down about five points, indicating a muted start for the Indian market.
Sensex Today Live: Asia shares drift higher
Shares in Asia drifted higher while Treasuries declined in the region following the Thanksgiving holiday. Oil prices all further. Japanese benchmarks advanced at the open, playing catch-up after a national holiday. Australian equities also opened higher while futures for Hong Kong stocks fell after a rally on Thursday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!