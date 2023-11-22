Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices closed in the green on Tuesday, with the Sensex at 65,930 at the Nifty just under 19,800. As many as four IPOs will open for subscription today – Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and Fedbank Financial Services.
Stocks in Asia dropped as the rally in US stocks stalled and Big Tech fell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both snapping five-day winning streaks. Nvidia slipped in late trading after investors were underwhelmed by its latest quarterly update. Meanwhile gold touched a two-week high, while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting showed the central bank is "in a position to proceed carefully".
Wipro has announced a collaboration with Nvidia to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence through AI-driven strategies, products and services.
Global engineering services firm Tata Technologies raised ₹791 crore from 67 anchor investors on Tuesday, a day before the Tata Group's first IPO in almost 20 years opens for subscription. The funds were raised at the higher end of the ₹475-500 price band. Read more.
The US Supreme Court rejected TCS's petition to file an appeal against the orders passed by the US Court of Appeals in the Epic Systems Corporation matter. It confirmed the punitive damages award of $140 million passed by the District Court of Wisconsin. With this, the company intends to make the balance provision of about $125 million in its financial statements as an exceptional item for the third quarter and the nine months to December 2023.
Four IPOs will open for subscription today – Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and Fedbank Financial Services.
A total of eleven stocks have been banned for trade under the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday by the NSE. They are: BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank and ZEEL.
Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday as a potential big build-up of US crude cancelled out gains triggered by likely supply cuts from the OPEC+ producers group. Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel by 0004 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.91.
GIFT Nifty up nearly 20 points, indicates a start in the green for the Indian markets.
Tech shares underperformed in early Asia trading, falling 0.4%, as broader benchmark indexes declined. Futures for Hong Kong pointed to losses and US equity futures slipped after the Nasdaq 100 Index sank 0.6%, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. all dropping.
Asian artificial intelligence stocks may come under pressure after Nvidia failed to meet sky-high expectations. While the world’s most valuable chipmaker posted another quarter of impressive growth, investors were anticipating more on hopes that the AI industry would bring explosive sales gains. Also, the company said it expects sales in China to decline significantly in the fourth quarter amid US curbs on exports to the country.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!