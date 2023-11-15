Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex in green at preopen; IndusInd, Suzlon in focus

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market is expected to jump at the start on Wednesday after a day's break as Gift Nifty trades significantly higher. Wall Street soared over the past two sessions amidst cooling inflation. Asian markets are also mostly trading higher today.