Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will keep an eye on domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues.
Geopolitical risks continue to persist due to the Israel-Hamas war, but so far, it has had limited impact on the market movement.
Wall Street rallied this week after an unexpected inflation slowdown bolstered bets the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking cycle is now over — and the next move will be a cut in mid-2024.
Italy’s Enel Group is looking to sell its entire renewable energy business in India and has hired HSBC for the transaction, two people aware of the development said. The proposed deal may have an equity value of around $300 million, the people said.
The portfolio of Enel Green Power India comprises 760 megawatts (MW) of operational wind and solar power assets and a development pipeline of 2 gigawatts (GW). It also has power purchase agreements totalling 190MW. Of the operational capacity, solar power projects comprise 420MW, with the balance 340MW coming from wind power projects. (Read More)
Japan's economy shrank 2.1% in July-September from the previous quarter on an annualised basis, government data showed on Wednesday, worse than market estimates and falling for the first time in three quarters.
The gross domestic product (GDP) figure compared with the median forecast for a 0.6% decline and translated into a quarterly fall of 0.5%.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, was flat quarter-on-quarter, the data showed. (Reuters)
Chinese equities are set to outperform Indian peers next year as their battered valuations suggest significant upside potential once sentiment turns, according to UBS Group AG.
Stocks in China have currently priced in “lots of negatives," making them poised for a sharp rebound when catalysts arrive, said Sunil Tirumalai, UBS’ global emerging market strategist. Meanwhile, earnings-based valuations for Indian shares are already at “fairly extreme levels."
Additional stimulus measures from Beijing and improving geopolitical relations can provide “positive sustained market reaction" for China, he said in an interview last week. “So probabilistically speaking, I think the chances of China outperforming India are high." (Bloomberg)
- MSCI Inclusions: Watch for potential inclusions like IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems, and One97 Communications in the MSCI Standard Index.
- ASK Automotive IPO: ASK Automotive to be listed today; expected listing price between ₹300 and ₹310.
- Grasim Industries: Q2 consolidated net profit up 15.31% YoY to ₹1,163.75 crore.
- Adani Ports: Reports highest-ever half-yearly revenue of ₹12,894 crore in Q2.
- HCLTech: Sonia Eland appointed EVP and country manager for Australia and New Zealand.
- Federal Bank: SEBI approval for Fedbank Financial Services to raise funds through IPO.
- Tata Steel: Netherlands unit to cut 800 jobs at IJmuiden plant to improve market conditions.
- Manappuram Finance: Q2 consolidated net profit of ₹560.65 crore, up 37% YoY.
- Kalyan Jewellers: Q2 consolidated PAT grows 27.33% YoY to ₹134.87 crore.
- UPL: Collaborating with Brazil to convert degraded pastures for agricultural use, aiming to enhance food security. (Read More)
Pfizer Inc. is cutting 500 jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the UK as part of a cost-cutting effort, a report by Sky News said on Tuesday.
According to the report, the jobs will be cut as Pfizer is discontinuing its pharmaceutical sciences small molecule (PSSM) operations at Sandwich.
“Of the 500 job losses most are scientist roles though administrative roles are also being lost as the PSSM unit makes medicine for clinical trials and helps scale up production of new drugs," the Sky News report said. (Read More)
Oil steadied after a short-lived relief rally as the market digested differing views on the supply and demand outlooks, while an industry report pointed to an expansion in US stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $78 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was above $82. The International Energy Agency said global oil markets won’t be as tight as expected this quarter, with production growth in the US and Brazil beating forecasts. That came after an assessment from OPEC that highlighted robust growth trends and healthy fundamentals.
Oil fell sharply since mid-October as the Israel-Hamas war risk premium evaporated and doubts set in about the demand outlook, before rising in the three days through Monday. It’s lacked direction since then, with longer-term worries over the health of the global economy balanced by shorter-term indicators that still show the market is in deficit. (Bloomberg)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] CIE Automotive India: Buy at ₹485.20, target ₹525, stop loss ₹470;
2] HBL Power: Buy at ₹324.85, target ₹350, stop loss ₹315; and
3] BEL: Buy at ₹143.40, target ₹155, stop loss ₹137. (Read More)
Mohit Burman, Member, Burman Family and Chairman, Dabur India, is unfazed by the Religare Enterprises Ltd board's resistance to his family's open offer, after initially welcoming it. He says that acquiring Religare will add a crucial piece to the Burman family's growing bouquet of financial products and that the company needs a promoter to re-enter the lending business.
In a lengthy interview conducted over two days, Burman stopped short of commending Religare chairperson Rashmi Saluja for the company's recovery while giving "full marks" to the management team for the turnaround. Burman also said his group contributed to the recovery. "Hopefully, all shareholders will support our offer," Burman said. (Read More)
The initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive Limited is scheduled to be listed today, on November 15, 2023. This information is confirmed by the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The BSE notice indicates that the listing of ASK Automotive IPO will occur during a special pre-open session within Wednesday's trading activities.
Speaking on ASK Automotive IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Fundamentals of ASK Automotive Limited is attractive but its valuations are slightly higher. Apart from this, the issue is 100 per cent OFS, which may limit the listing premium for allottees. But, the company is in auto segment and the segment is expected to continue doing well in medium to short term. So, one can expect 8-10 per cent listing gain from the public offer." (Read More)
IndusInd Bank, One 97 Communications, Tata Motors DVR and Suzlon Energy shares are among nine stocks that have been included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
As per the latest announcement by the global index provider, the other stocks included in MSCI India Index are APL Apollo Tubes, Macrotech Developers, Persistent Systems, Polycab India and Tata Communications.
Meanwhile, MSCI has not deleted any stocks from the India index. (Read More)
Relief washed over Wall Street Tuesday, and stocks leaped to one of their best days of the year following a surprisingly encouraging report on inflation.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.9% for its best day since April and hit a two-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 489 points, or 1.4%, while the Nasdaq composite charged 2.4% higher.
The highly anticipated report showed not only that overall inflation slowed last month, but so did a key underlying figure that economists see as a better indicator of future trends. The slowdown bolstered bets on Wall Street that inflation is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to finally be done with its market-crunching hikes to interest rates.
Such hopes lifted all kinds of investments, and more than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 climbed in a widespread rally.
Technology and other high-growth stocks tend to get some of the biggest boosts from easier rates, and a 2.3% rise for Amazon and 2.1% lift for Nvidia were two of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 upward. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!