LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect positive start; Gift Nifty in green

8 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to gain at the start amidst mixed global cues and Gift Nifty trading higher than yesterday's close. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Thursday, while Asian markets are also sluggish in today's trading.