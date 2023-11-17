Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FII, on Thursday, snapped their selling streak by purchasing worth ₹13,546 crore amid festive season after the stock market ended on a higher note for second day straight.
The RBI on Thursday tightened norms for personal loans and credit cards in the form of higher capital requirements. The new norms will make personal loans and credit cards costlier and may curb growth in these categories.
Several reports in US on Thursday indicated a slowing economy. While the weaker-than-expected data are of course a signal the economy may be losing some of its strong momentum, for investors, they just as importantly may be showing that upward pressures on inflation is easing.
Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital: RBI tightening norms on Personal loans, Credit card debt of banks and NBFCs and on NBFC loans of banks in terms of capital requirements will be the main driving point for markets today. Markets are expected to react negatively as these loans are the major loan growth drivers for banks and NBFCs particularly in the last two quarters. The increased capital restrictions by RBI will increase costs and so will lead to higher interest rates further leading to drop in demand for these loans. Private banks and NBFCs might feel the heat the most and Public sector banks less so as these loans form a lesser part of their book. Apart from Bank Nifty, Nifty too might see some pressure as these RBI restrictions will hit the consumption boom in the country to some level.
Falling crude prices will offer some support to the markets but this is negative for big index stocks like Reliance and ONGC. Completion of Diwali festive period and quarterly result releases leave the market with no fresh triggers for continued upside momentum. So, today’s bad news from RBI will most likely be used by short term traders to book profits gained in the last few sessions in the market.
19580 might offer some support to Nifty. If broken, Nifty can test 19460 and find further support at 19300. For Bank Nifty, 43800 is possible at the open and any further selling pressure can take it to 43300 levels.
The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday amid a further decline in oil prices and persistent dollar buying interest.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.23-83.24, nearly unchanged from the previous session.
Brent crude on Thursday dropped 4.6% to the lowest since July on worries over demand. The benchmark was hovering near $77.50 in Asia hours and is headed for its fourth straight weekly decline.
The rupee's rally to near 83 earlier this week faced significant resistance. (Reuters)
Asian stocks fell Friday as a rally fuelled by the likely end of US interest rate hikes ran out of puff, while Alibaba dragged Hong Kong down after saying it would cancel the planned spinoff of its cloud computing arm.
After an exciting few days on trading floors, the week headed for a tepid finish, with Wall Street drifting even as a forecast-beating jump in US jobless claims added to optimism the central bank would not tighten again.
The latest labour market figures follow weaker-than-expected prints on consumer and producer price inflation, which indicated more than a year of rate hikes were having the desired effects. (AFP)
Gandhar Oil IPO price: Gandhar Oil IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Gandhar Oil IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21. (Read More)
- RBI Tightens Unsecured Loan Rules: RBI raises risk weights for unsecured personal loans, impacting major lenders.
- IDBI Bank Disinvestment Delayed: IDBI Bank disinvestment unlikely this fiscal year due to compliance issues.
- TVS Motors Enters European Market: TVS Motors partners with Emil Frey to distribute two-wheelers in Europe.
- JSW Infrastructure Wins Karnataka Port: JSW Infrastructure secures rights to develop a 30 MTPA port in Karnataka.
- SoftBank to Sell Delhivery Shares: SoftBank plans a $154 million block deal to sell shares in Delhivery, retaining 10-11% stake.
- UCO Bank Recovers ₹649 Crore: UCO Bank recovers ₹649 crore of erroneously credited ₹820 crore via IMPS.
- SJVN Signs 200 MW Wind Power Pact: SJVN signs power purchase agreement with SECI for 200 MW wind power.
- RBI Penalizes Axis Bank, Manappuram, Anand Rathi: RBI imposes penalties on Axis Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Anand Rathi Global Finance.
- JSW Steel Withdraws Mine Surrender Application: JSW Steel withdraws application to surrender an iron ore mine in Odisha.
- Brigade Enterprises' Bengaluru Housing Project: Brigade partners for a ₹2,100 crore Bengaluru residential project. (Read More)
Fedbank Financial Services has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. The IPO subscription period is scheduled to run from Wednesday, November 22, to Friday, November 24. Anchor investors' allocation for the Fedfina IPO is slated for Tuesday, November 21.
The floor price is set at 13.30 times the face value of the equity shares, while the cap price is set at 14 times. The price to earnings ratio, based on diluted earnings per share for the financial year 2023 at the cap price, is notably high at 25.04. This is slightly lower than the average industry peer group ratio, which stands at 25.57.
For potential investors, the Fedbank Financial Services IPO lot size is 107 equity shares, with subsequent multiples of 107 equity shares. (Read More)
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday announced it has acquired the rights to develop a greenfield port in Karnataka with an initial capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The project is set to be completed in the next five years.
The company emerged as the winning bidder for developing the all-weather, deep-water Keni port on a public-private partnership basis at a cost ₹4,119 crore. It will operate the project for 30 years. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher suggests these stocks for day trading:
1] Hero Motocorp: Buy at ₹3280, target ₹3410, stop loss ₹3235;
2] Dr. Lal Pathlabs: Buy at ₹2680, target ₹2800, stop loss ₹2640; and
3] Havells India: Buy at ₹1279, target ₹1340, stop loss ₹1258. (Read More)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will propose a review of its regulations for delisting stocks at its next board meeting, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.
“There was a popular belief that we would never review the delisting regulations and that we would stay with the reverse book-building process. A consultation paper has already been floated, and Sebi has received a lot of feedback. At the next board meeting, we are taking that proposal to our board," Buch said while addressing Ficci’s Capital Markets Conference, or CAPAM 2023, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Read More)
Bank of Baroda has scheduled a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee tomorrow, November 18, 2023, to discuss and finalise the issuance of Tier I and Tier II debt capital instruments and long-term bonds for the financing of infrastructure and affordable housing within the board-approved capital raising plan.
“We advise that the Meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of our Bank is scheduled to be held on 18.11.2023 to discuss and finalize the issuance of Tier I and Tier II debt capital instruments and long-term bonds for the financing of infrastructure and affordable housing within the board-approved capital raising plan," the lender said in an exchange filing dated November 15. (Read More)
Indian auto parts makers are emerging as preferred suppliers to Tesla Inc. as it diversifies away from China, two people familiar with the development said, with the US electric car giant often willing to pay a higher price for the shift.
Tesla now sources a range of India-made components from small plastic parts and castings, to complex differential systems used in transmission, and wheel hubs. Industry data sourced by Mint showed that 30 component makers —including Indian firms and multinationals with manufacturing operations in India—exported parts worth $135-150 million to Tesla in 2022-23. (Read More)
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented stricter regulations for personal loans and credit cards by increasing capital requirements. This move is expected to result in higher costs for borrowers and could potentially limit the expansion of these financial categories.
The RBI's latest measures involve raising the risk weights for both banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) by 25 percentage points, bringing the total to 125% for retail loans. This adjustment signifies the amount of capital that financial institutions must reserve for each loan, ultimately influencing the overall cost of personal loans and credit cards. (Read More)
Stocks drifted to a mixed finish Thursday as Wall Street’s momentum slowed following its hot first half of November.
The S&P 500 edged up by 5.36 points, or 0.1%, to 4,508.24 and remains comfortably on track for its third straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 45.74, or 0.1%, to 34,945.47, and the Nasdaq composite gained 9.84, or 0.1%, to 14,113.67.
Walmart weighed on the market with an 8.1% drop after it warned that shoppers began pulling back on spending late last month. The nation's largest retailer also gave a forecast for upcoming holiday profit that was weaker than analysts expected, despite topping forecasts for results in its latest quarter.
Cisco Systems tumbled 9.8% even though it also reported stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts estimated. The company saw a slowdown of new product orders last quarter, and it gave forecasts for earnings this upcoming quarter and fiscal year that were weaker than analysts expected. (AP)
