Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Bajaj Fin drags; NTPC shines

1 min read . 09:49 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market has turned flat within the first hour. Bajaj Finance, Powergrid and Bajaj Finserv shed, while TCS and NTPC gain. Metal and Finance are in red, while Energy stocks gain. Asian stocks are trading on a mixed note.