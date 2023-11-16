Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian blue-chip indices are mostly trading lower on Thursday, dragged by financial services stocks, after closing at near one-month highs in the previous session.
The rupee declined by 9 paise to 83.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday due to a firm greenback in the overseas markets.
Fresh inflation data from the US reinforced investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday directed Bajaj Finance to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products eCOM and Insta EMI Card, with immediate effect. "This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers under these two lending product," RBI said in a statement.
FII inflows and crude oil prices extending losses, however, helped the rupee restrict the fall, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 83.18 against the US currency. It moved in a tight range in morning deals. (PTI)
Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open marginally higher on November 16, with indications from the GIFT Nifty suggesting a positive start for the broader index, projecting a gain of 70 points.
Analyzing the daily chart, Nifty displayed a gap-up opening, followed by a sustained upward movement, forming a hammer candlestick pattern with substantial volume. This pattern signals a bullish momentum in the index. Presently, the 19,500 level serves as immediate support for Nifty. On the higher side, resistance levels are identified at 19,850 and 19,900.
Contrastingly, on the Bank Nifty, a bearish candle was formed after a gap-up opening. The key support is identified at 44,000, while on the flip side, 19,600 and 19,700 act as resistance levels, suggesting that the price is likely to remain sideways within this range.
In terms of institutional activities, foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth ₹550.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased ₹609.82 crore worth of stocks on November 15. This indicates a positive sentiment and participation from both foreign and domestic investors in the market.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: An important trend in the market is the increasing clout of DIIs, HNIs and retail investors and the diminishing influence of FPIs. During August, September October and November till date FPIs cumulatively sold stocks for ₹83422 crores through the exchanges. During this period DIIs alone bought stocks worth ₹77995 crores. FPI selling is completely getting neutralised by DII and individual investor buying. This is the reason why Nifty is around 19675, the same level which it was in early August.
The resilience of the market and strong up moves on favourable days like yesterday have forced a rethinking in FPI strategy. That’s why they bought for ₹550 crores yesterday after sustained selling in all other days of November.
FIIs turning buyers is favourable for banking stocks, particularly the large caps, which are attractively valued. Automobiles are on a strong wicket.
Cyient signs letter of intent with Thales to work to tackle climate change.
According to a Bloomberg report, top business leaders attending the dinner include Tim Cook, Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.
Other tech leaders expected to attend include Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, the Bloomberg report said, citing sources. (Read More)
Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said that it has dispatched its first supply of low-carbon aluminium to a company based in Telangana.
As part of the order, the company will supply 300 metric tonnes of Restora Billets to Global Aluminium.
"Vedanta Aluminium has dispatched its first domestic supply of Restora, the nation's first-ever low-carbon 'green' aluminium, to Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd, a leading aluminium extrusion company based in Telangana," the company said in a statement.
Manufactured using renewable energy, Restora is produced with a greenhouse gas emission intensity within four tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium manufactured, which is the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as having a low carbon footprint. (PTI)
- TCS sets November 25 as the record date for its ₹17,000 crore share buyback plan.
- Bajaj Finance directed by RBI to halt loans for eCOM and Insta EMI Card due to non-compliance.
- Dabur India gets relief as two foreign subsidiaries are removed from US lawsuits; litigation against the third continues.
- ONGC plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore in two petrochemical plants for direct crude oil conversion.
- Cipla's subsidiaries complete the sale of a 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd for USD 25 million.
- Vedanta establishes new copper unit in Saudi Arabia through subsidiary Malco Energy Limited.
- Gland Pharma receives tentative USFDA approval for Angiotensin II Injection.
- Suzlon Energy's S144 – 3 MW wind turbines listed in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.
- Ramkrishna Forgings raises ₹1,000 crore through a QIP of equity shares.
- UCO Bank faces technical issues, makes IMPS channel offline; working to resolve the problem. (Read More)
State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday said the bank faced some technical issues due to which some accounts received erroneous credits.
The financial impact due to this is yet to be ascertained, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
"It is clarified that the transactions observed by bank were due to internal technical issue as a result of which account holders of our bank have received some erroneous via IMPS. We wish to clarify that there was no issue with the IMPS platform," it said.
The bank, as a precautionary measure, has made the IMPS channel offline and is working closely with the stakeholders to resolve the issue and restore the IMPS services at the earliest, it said. (PTI)
Tata Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled on Wednesday, November 22, and closes on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Tata Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21. (Read more)
Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Wednesday announced the listing of its S144 – 3 MW series of wind turbines in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's 'Revised List of Models & Manufacturers' (RLMM).
"This is an important milestone required for successful commercialisation of the product," the company said in a statement.
The company announced the RLMM listing of its S144 – 3 MW series of wind turbines, which are extendable to 3.15 MW, it added.
Suzlon has already installed the first prototype of this series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat. (PTI)
Ernst & Young LLP has appointed Janet Truncale as its upcoming chief executive officer, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to helm a Big Four audit firm. The London-based accounting giant officially announced the leadership transition, stating that Truncale is set to succeed Carmine Di Sibio on July 1, according to Bloomberg.
Carmine Di Sibio, who assumed the role of global chair and chief executive in 2019, had ascended through the ranks of EY’s US business, where he served financial services clients, including notable institutions such as Goldman Sachs. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] CG Power: Buy at ₹394, target ₹410, stop loss ₹387;
2] GRSE: Buy at ₹790, target ₹834, stop loss ₹777; and
3] Texrail: Buy at ₹137, target ₹144, stop loss ₹134. (Read More)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent Indian IT company, has established the record date for its ₹17,000 crore share buyback initiative, as disclosed in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The company had earlier declared its intention on October 11 to repurchase a total of 4,09,63,855 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The buyback is set at ₹4,150 per equity share, totaling ₹17,000 crore. The record date for this transaction is scheduled for November 25. (Read More)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Bajaj Finance Ltd from lending under its eCOM and Insta EMI Card products.
“This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the key fact statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company," the RBI said in a press release on Wednesday.
The regulator said it will review the supervisory restrictions after the company rectifies deficiencies to the RBI’s satisfaction. (Read More)
U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, as fresh inflation data reinforced investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, while retail stocks were boosted by an upbeat forecast from Target .
Shares in Target surged after the retailer forecast a fourth-quarter profit largely above expectations on easing supply-chain costs.
Target's bright outlook lifted shares of other retailers including Macy's and Kohl's. The S&P 500 consumer staples index, which includes Target, was among the top sector gainers throughout the session.
Stocks had rallied on Tuesday after a softer-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) reading boosted optimism that the Fed might be able to avoid raising rates further.
Additional data on Wednesday showed the biggest decline in producer prices in 3-1/2 years in October on the back of cheaper gasoline, offering more evidence of easing price pressures. (Reuters)
