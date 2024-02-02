 Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Zaheer Merchant

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The GIFT Nifty is trading at a premium of more than 150 points from Nifty Futures Thursday close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market.

US stocks rebounded overnight as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings and Friday's employment report.
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: US stocks rebounded overnight as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings and Friday's employment report. Photo: Mint

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Equity indices ended marginally lower on Thursday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget with no big announcements. At close, the Sensex was down 106.81 points or 0.15% at 71,645.30, and the Nifty was down 28.20 points or 0.13% at 21,697.50.

Shares in Asia rose on Friday as a rebound in US equities extended into after-hours trading after a set of bumper results from tech giants. Australian and South Korean shares edged higher, while contracts for Hong Kong stocks also climbed. Futures for US equities advanced early in Asia after both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose over 1% on Thursday.

US stocks rebounded as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings and Friday's employment report a day after the Fed quashed lingering bets that interest rate cuts could begin as early as March. While a broad rally sent all three major U.S. stock indexes sharply higher, the Nasdaq advanced the most.

Oil prices fell more 2% after false market speculation that Israel agreed to a Gaza ceasefire. A Qatar official told Reuters that Hamas has received a ceasefire proposal positively, but it has not yet responded to it.

Brent crude futures plummeted $1.85 to settle at $78.70 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.03 to settle at $73.82.

02 Feb 2024, 08:24:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Hero MotoCorp stock in focus

The company recorded total sales of 4,33,598 units in January, up 21.6% from a year ago. Domestic sales increased 20.5% to 4.2 lakh units and exports jumped 74.6% to 12,664 units.

02 Feb 2024, 08:06:39 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by Wall Street rallies, with investors awaiting US jobs data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61% or 218.77 points at 36,230.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.29% or 7.39 points to 2,541.43.

02 Feb 2024, 07:48:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty suggests positive start

The GIFT Nifty is trading at a premium of more than 150 points from Nifty Futures Thursday close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market.

02 Feb 2024, 07:48:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Oil heads for weekly drop as Gaza ceasefire talks advance

Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war in what could be a crucial step toward ending the conflict. 

West Texas Intermediate rose above $74 a barrel on Friday, but was still down almost 5% for the week. Brent tumbled for a second session on Thursday. Talks on a ceasefire are still in the early stages and a breakthrough isn’t expected in the coming days, people familiar with the matter said.

02 Feb 2024, 07:48:13 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asia shares rise after US tech results impress 

Shares in Asia rose as a rebound in US equities extended into after-hours trading after a set of bumper results from tech giants. Australian and South Korean shares edged higher, while contracts for Hong Kong stocks also climbed. Futures for US equities advanced early in Asia after both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose over 1% on Thursday.

