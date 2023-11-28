Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian shares were mixed in early deals on Tuesday.
Traders will be monitoring another batch of economic data this week, including the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation. US sales of new houses fell in October after a downward revision to the prior month as decades-high mortgage rates weighed on demand.
In Asia, there are signs that China’s economic recovery remains fragile, with profits at industrial companies rising at a much slower pace than a month earlier as deflationary pressures persisted. The fallout from a criminal probe into shadow banking giant Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. continues, with one lawyer estimating investor losses could reach $56 billion.
Nifty50 Outlook:
NIFTY-50 once again failed to sustain above 19,850 levels and witnessed minor pullback to close flat to negative at the upper end of the range. We believe the next leg of positive momentum will be only above 19,900 levels and on the downside the support is at 19,550-19,600 levels.
RSI is tapering off at the higher range near to its average line and there could be some bout of volatility from current levels with respect to the monthly expiry next week.
Highest call OI has moved to 20,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 19800 for the weekly expiry.
The insurance regulator has asked top executives of Care Health Insurance Ltd to explain the issue of stock options to non-executive chairperson Rashmi Saluja despite being told not to do so, two people aware of the matter said.
On 22 November, officials of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) summoned Anuj Gulati and Anoop Singh of Care Health and questioned them about “excessive" stock options issued to Saluja and Gulati, the people said on the condition of anonymity. While Gulati is managing director and chief executive of Care Health, Singh is chief compliance officer. (Read here to know more)
TCS, Maruti, Paytm, Wipro, PB Fintech, Eicher are among the stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points, or 0.07%, lower at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points, or 0.04%, to end at 19,794.70.
GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded a marginal 6 points higher, hinting at a muted start for Indian indices on Tuesday.
Asian stocks witnessed a mixed opening on Tuesday after Wall Street struggled in the wake of a rally that put the S&P 500 near “overbought" levels.
Australian shares opened higher, and Hong Kong shares also ticked up traders brushed off overnight losses in US markets, with eyes on US inflation figures later in the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10%, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.09%.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.04%, at 33,433.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix slipped 0.17%.
On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed 0.2% lower. Nasdaq composite dropped 0.1%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!