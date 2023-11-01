LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; Airtel lags; L&T shines

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is trading flat in early hours as L&T jumps a per cent, while Airtel lags. Energy and Auto indices are trading higher, but metal stocks are feeling the pressure at the start on Wednesday.