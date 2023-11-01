Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: FIIs on Tuesday sold stocks of Indian companies resulting in an outflow of ₹696.02 crore, according to NSE data. DIIs bought equities resulting in an inflow of ₹340.25 crore, the exchange data showed.
Oil edged higher after plunging more than 5% in the first two days of the week as a still-contained Israel-Hamas war caused attention to shift to a shaky global demand backdrop.
Much of the global market is focused on what's coming on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve will make its latest announcement on interest rates. Fed has sid it will make upcoming moves based inflation and the job market data.
Tesla Inc. shares have seen a significant decline, losing nearly one-fifth of their value or $145 billion, in less than two weeks, Bloomberg reported. This drop is due to increasing worries about a weakening demand for electric vehicles (EVs), it added.
While the whole EV industry has seen pain, Tesla's decline has been particularly pronounced, with shares plunging over 17% since the October 18 report. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index dropped by 2.8%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell by 3.4%. As a result, Tesla's stock price decrease has wiped out around $130 billion from the company's market capitalization. (Read More)
Protean eGov Technologies, previously known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, has established the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹752-792 per share, with the aim of raising ₹490.3 crore. The company is scheduled to launch the three-day IPO on November 6, concluding on November 8. Notably, the process for anchor investors' bidding for the IPO will commence on November 3.
Having obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November last year, Protean eGov Technologies filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator in December 2021 to initiate fundraising through the IPO. (Read More)
The public shareholders of home appliances manufacturer Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, on Tuesday rejected a plan to merge the company with its promoter firm, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
The public disapproval pushed shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi by 7% before they closed at ₹1085.4 apiece on the NSE. Shares of Crompton Greaves too closed marginally lower at ₹282 apiece.
Despite holding a 75% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi, the promoter --Crompton Greaves, failed to secure public investors’ approval for its proposed merger with the company. (Read More)
Lucy Roychoudhury, head of sales, marketing, and CRM of Runwal Group on the Mumbai home sales data: As per the Government data, Mumbai home sales numbers in October 2023 indicate a more than 20% increase YOY. This is a positive sign for the real estate sector and shows the rising demand for homes in the city. The current upswing is also due to the festive season and the demand spike usually associated with it. But we expect the positive sentiment to continue as the demand is coming in from domestic as well as NRI buyers. Across our portfolio, our flagship projects across MMR have received OC and have therefore witnessed a significant increase in demand.
Adani Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL).
VSCPL, which was incorporated on Tuesday, has an authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹10,00,000.
"Adani Logistics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has subscribed 50,000 equity shares (50 pc) of Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd (VSCPL) incorporated on October 31, 2023 (11:48 AM IST)," Adani Logistics Ltd said in a BSE filing.
VSCPL has been incorporated to provide last-mile connectivity to customers from in-land container depot, powered by digital transport management system, as per a statement. (PTI)
AM Green, a hydrogen and ammonia producer owned by the founders of Indian renewable company Greenko Energy Holdings, is planning to raise around $1 billion to fund its growing business, according to people familiar with the matter.
The firm is working with an adviser on the fundraising to bolster its ability to produce green hydrogen and other chemical compounds, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. AM Green aims to build a million tonnes a year of green methanol capacity, one of the people said.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and the renewable energy arm of Malaysian state oil giant Petronas Nasional Bhd. announced an investment in AM Green Ammonia Holdings, according to a statement Sunday confirming a Bloomberg News report. The project is set to produce 5 million tons of green ammonia a year, the statement showed. (Bloomberg)
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Q2FY24 net profit up 45% at ₹3,222 crore, revenue grows 19% to ₹51,024 crore.
- Bharti Airtel: Q2FY24 net profit at ₹1,341 crore, down 37% YoY; revenue up 7% at ₹34,527 crore.
- Tata Consumer Products: Q2 net profit of ₹359.18 crore, revenue up 11% to ₹3,734 crore; packaged beverages business revenue up 5%, coffee segment up 17% YoY.
- Blue Jet Healthcare: IPO listing today, GMP at +23, listing price expected at ₹369.
- Adani Ports: Acquires 50% stake in Veracity Supply Chain Private Ltd.
- ONGC/IOCL/HPCL: Government raises crude windfall tax to ₹9,800 per ton, reduces diesel windfall tax to ₹2 per liter.
- Jindal Steel and Power: Q2 net profit soars 534% to ₹1,390 crore, revenue down 9.2% at ₹12,282 crore.
- Adani Total Gas: Q2 net profit at ₹173 crore, up 8% YoY; revenue at ₹1,179 crore, marginally down by 1%.
- Lupin: Receives EIR from USFDA for Mandideep Unit-2 facility.
- Patanjali Foods: Removed from ASM framework from November 1. (Read More)
Output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which accounts for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded at a healthy 8.1% in September, official data released on Tuesday showed. However, this was its slowest pace in four months, as seven of the sectors, barring the fertilizer industry, saw slowing output growth.
In the same month a year earlier, core sector output grew at a revised 8.3%.
Separately, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the central government’s fiscal deficit during the April-September period stood at ₹7.02 trillion, or 39% of the full-year estimate of ₹17.87 trillion, aided by double-digit growth in tax and non-tax revenue receipts. (Read More)
The listing date for the Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has been set for November 1, 2023, Wednesday, which is today. According to the notice from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), effective from today, the equity shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.
During today's trading session, Blue Jet Healthcare shares will be available for trading on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The special pre-open session for Blue Jet Healthcare shares is expected to commence at approximately 9:45 am, with regular trading starting at 10:00 am. (Read More)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) declared a net profit of ₹359.18 crore for the September quarter of the ongoing financial year. The company's net revenue observed a year-on-year growth of 11%, amounting to ₹3,734 crore.
Additionally, the company's shares concluded 0.81% higher at ₹900.60 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday. Over the span of six months, TCPL's revenue saw a 12% increase, reaching ₹7,475 Crores. Notably, the consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the September quarter stood at ₹569 crore. (Read More)
India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.
Sales at online platforms like Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart was up by almost a fifth in the first week of the festive sales from a year ago. Digital transactions recorded by Unified Payments Interface surged about 40 percent in October from a year earlier.
The sales are a key indicator of the health of consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of India’s gross domestic product. (Read More)
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed certain unlisted companies to directly list on a foreign stock exchange with effect from 30 October, showed an official order.
The facility was introduced in the Companies Act by way of an amendment in 2020. This provision allows certain classes of public limited companies to get listed on a foreign bourse before getting listed on an Indian exchange. The provision introduced enables the government to make rules to specify which are the types of public limited companies which can opt for this facility and the kind of securities that may be allowed to be listed abroad. (Read More)
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the well-known engineering and construction conglomerate, recently disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company experienced a notable 19% upsurge in revenue from operations, amounting to ₹51,024 crore, primarily attributed to enhanced execution of its extensive order book.
Moreover, L&T's net profit saw a substantial growth of 45%, reaching ₹3,222 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹2,228 crore reported during the corresponding period in the previous year. (Read More)
According to the recently released financial results, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). This figure represents a 37% decrease when compared to the ₹2,145.2 crore recorded in the same period the previous year. The company's financial report, declared on October 31, also highlighted an improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU) which rose to ₹203 during the reviewed quarter, up from ₹190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, Bharti Airtel achieved revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, indicating a 7% increase from the ₹37,044 crore earned during the same period last year. (Read More)
Wall Street rose Tuesday to take a bit of the edge off another losing month.
The S&P 500 gained 26.98, or 0.6%, to 4,193.80, a day after clawing back a bigger chunk of its loss for October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 123.91, or 0.4%, to 33,052.87, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 61.75, or 0.5%, to 12,851.24.
Most stocks ended up climbing after indexes swayed between small gains and losses through the morning, and more than 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 strengthened.
The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to 4.90% from 4.89% late Monday, and much of Wall Street is focused on what's coming Wednesday afternoon. That’s when the Federal Reserve will make its latest announcement on interest rates. (AP)
