Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Equity indices snapped a three-day winning streak and ended marginally down amid mixed global cues on Monday. At close, the Sensex was down 168.66 points or 0.24% at 71,315.09, and the Nifty was down 38 points or 0.18% at 21,418.70.
Stocks fell at the open on Tuesday in South Korea and Japan, but climbed in Australia. Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp fell more than 6% in early trading following its announcement that it would buy United States Steel Corp for $14.1 billion. The deal would create the world’s second-largest steel company — and the biggest outside of China — with a key role in supplying American manufacturers and automakers.
Meanwhile, US stock futures were little changed after Wall Street extended its relentless rally on Monday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq clocked solid gains, while the Dow ended flat. The S&P 500 is now just 1.2% from its all-time closing high, which it hit in January 2022.
Brent crude surpassed $78 a barrel due to recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. Gold futures continued to hover around $2,040 an ounce.
The BOJ made no change to its negative interest rate policy, holding the benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. The central bank also kept its stance on its yield curve control policy unchanged.
The company said the board will meet on 22 December to consider the monetisation of future cash flows of one or more of its power stations for a suitable tenure. This is a part of its plan to fund capex for FY24 and beyond.
FMCG giant Nestle India has fixed January 5 as the record date for its previously announced stock split. In October, the company’s board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
The company has agreed to acquire a 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million. Lyndra develops novel delivery technology for long-acting oral therapies.
The government has announced a significant reduction in the windfall profit tax applied to domestically produced crude oil and diesel exports, it said in a notification on December 18. The move sees a notable cut in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) imposed on these commodities.
Effective today, the SAED on domestically produced crude oil is cut from ₹5,000 per tonne to ₹1,300 per tonne. Simultaneously, SAED on diesel exports has been scaled down from ₹1 per litre to ₹0.50 per litre. Read more.
The GIFT Nifty is down 10 points from Nifty Futures’ Monday close, indicating a muted start for the Indian market.
Oil traded near its highest close in two weeks as more companies shunned the Red Sea after a spike in vessel attacks along the key shipping conduit. West Texas Intermediate held above $72 a barrel after settling at its highest since 4 December. Brent crude traded near $78. Prices jumped as much as 4% on Monday after BP said it would pause all shipments through the waterway and Equinor ASA said it was diverting vessels away.
