Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: At 10 am the Sensex was down 110.43 points or 0.15% at 71,373.32, and the Nifty was down 21.20 points or 0.10% at 21,435.50. Big early gainers on the Nifty included sugar companies, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Titan Company and Dr Reddy's Labs, while JSW Steel, Power Grid Corporation, ICICI Bank, ITC and Cipla were among the losers.
Benchmark indices had hit news highs on Friday as the Fed-driven rally continued. The Sensex crossed 71,000, hitting a record high of 71,606 during the day, while the Nifty50 hit an all-time high of 21,492 intraday. The Sensex closed at 71,484, up 970 points, and the Nifty at 21,457, up 274 points.
On Monday, Australian and Japanese equities fell in early trading while Hong Kong futures pointed to losses. US contracts edged higher after the S&P 500 ended a tad down while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 hit a record high.
The dollar was mixed against major peers with Treasury yields extending gains after New York Fed President John Williams said it’s too early for officials to begin thinking about lowering borrowing costs.
Sensex Today Live: Zydus Lifesciences at 52-week high on USFDA approval
Zydus Lifesciences's stock is up 3% to a 52-week high of ₹672.35 on news that the it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets USP, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg.
Sensex Today Live: 10 am market update
Sensex Today Live: Sugar stocks surge up to 11%
Sugar stocks have surged after the government reversed an order banning the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol.
Shares of Indian Surcose soared 10.65% to ₹90, while Dhampur Sugar Mills' stock was up 8.22% cent at ₹268.45. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's stock was up 9.22% at ₹30.55, while Balrampur Chini Mills' shares surged 7.15% to ₹412.05 and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' shares rose 6.39% to ₹91.38.
Sensex Today Live: IREDA stock tanks more than 9%
IREDA's stock tanked more than 9% amid profit booking. The stock in now down more than 18% over two trading sessions.
Sensex Today Live: United Spirits shares shed 2%
Shares of United Spirits Limited fell more than 2% to ₹1,060 in early trade.
The company said on Friday it had received a claim worth ₹365.33 crore from a national institutional customer on 11 December. The claim relates to "a previously concluded settlement with the customer where all recovery claims made by the customer had been fully settled", it said in an exchange filing. It said it currently cannot determine the financial implications of the claim.
Sensex Today Live: Zee Entertainment down almost 3.5%
Zee Entertainment shares are in the red for the fourth consecutive day today, down nearly 3.5%. The company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday that it had sought another extension of a deadline to merge with Indian arm of Sony.
Sensex Today Live: SoftBank sells 1.14 crore shares of PB Fintech
SoftBank has sold 1.14 crore shares of the company for ₹914 crore ( ₹800.05 each). Buyers include Government Pension Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund.
Sensex Today Live: JSW Steel sheds 3%
Shares of JSW Steel are down more than 3% today after reports said over the weekend that the Mumbai police have booked JSW Group’s managing director and chairman Sajjan Jindal for alleged rape. Jindal denied the allegations in a statement on Sunday. Read more.
Sensex Today Live: Govt reverses ban on use of sugarcane juice in ethanol manufacture
The food ministry has reversed its ban on the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol. In a directive to all sugar mills and distilleries, the ministry said the oil marketing companies will issue a revised allocation of sugarcane juice and B heavy molasses-based ethanol to each distillery for the 2023-24 supply year.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex down 276 points, Nifty down 73 at open
At 9.15 am the Sensex was down 276.77 points or 0.39% at 71,206.98, and the Nifty was down 72.40 points or 0.34% at 21,384.30.
Sensex Today Live: Indices heatmap
Sensex Today Live: Indices open in the red
Indian indices opened marginally lower amid mixed global cues.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee opens marginally higher
The rupee opened marginally higher at 82.96 per dollar on Monday from Friday's close of 83.
Sensex Today Live: Edelweiss Financial Services to sell 10-20% stake in Edelweiss Alternative Asset Management
Edelweiss Financial Services has commenced its 10-20% stake sale in Edelweiss Alternative Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary, from which it expects to raise ₹1,500-2,000 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Adani is back with roadshows as Hindenburg shock fades
The Adani group has kicked off a series of roadshows to attract wealthy retail investors to buy shares of its 10 listed companies, 11 months after a withering attack by US short seller Hindenburg Research forced the country’s largest conglomerate to drop a previous effort. Read more.
Sensex Today Live: Tata Power Company stock in focus
The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a contract to supply 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules for NTPC's Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan, valued at about ₹418 crore. NTPC is developing the 735 MW Nokh Solar Park in Pokaran, Rajasthan.
Sensex Today Live: Lupin stock in focus
The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol Tablets USP. With this, Lupin can now market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyloprim Tablets, originally developed by Casper Pharma.
Sensex Today Live: Gold listless as focus turns to US inflation report
Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian hours on Monday as investors looked forward to US inflation data, due later this week, for more clarity on the Fed's path on interest rates after a dovish pivot last week.
Sensex Today Live: Welspun Corp stock in focus
Its subsidiary Sintex BAPL has confirmed an investment of around ₹807 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This will be executed through a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Sintex Advance Plastics Limited, over three financial years starting from FY25.
Sensex Today Live: Tokyo stocks open lower
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors awaited fresh clues for trade, including the Bank of Japan's policy decision later this week. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.66% or 217.46 points at 32,753.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.86% or 20.06 points to 2,312.22.
Sensex Today Live: Stock on F&O ban list
The NSE retained Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises on its F&O ban list for Monday. It removed Indiabulls Housing Finance from the list.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty down; Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower
The GIFT Nifty is trading is down more than 75 points from Nifty Futures’ Friday close, indicating the Indian market will open in the red.
Sensex Today Live: Oil extends weekly gain with focus on Red Sea shipping attacks
Oil rose following its first weekly gain since late October as major shipping lines suspended transit through the Red Sea, highlighting the risk to the vital artery for international crude trade.
Global benchmark Brent rose above $77 a barrel after gaining 0.9% last week to end seven straight weeks of declines. West Texas Intermediate was near $72. Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said it’s “closely following" tensions in the Red Sea after the US said it shot down 14 drones launched from Iran-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
