Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex up 198 points in pre-opening

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The benchmarks marked their fifth consecutive session of gains on Thursday propelled by widespread buying amidst mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 opened at 21,715 against the previous close of 21,654.75 and hit its fresh all-time high of 21,801.45 during the session. The index finally closed 124 points, or 0.57%, higher at 21,778.70. The Sensex opened at 72,262.67 against the previous close of 72,038.43 and hit its fresh record high of 72,484.34 during the session. The index ended with a gain of 372 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 72,410.38. Investors and market experts are expecting to end 2023 on a high note today as India’s equity benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50, reached yet another record high on Thursday, December 28. Investors' robust risk appetite continues to mirror India's strong economic growth. Additionally, the anticipation of rate cuts in the US has spurred increased foreign capital inflows and led to the depreciation of the dollar against other currencies, further contributing to the bullish sentiment.
Sensex Today Live : Sensex up 198 points up in pre-opening
In the pre-opening trade, Sensex opened 198 point higher at 72,609.22. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 hit its fresh all-time high of 21,801.45 during the session before it closed 124 points, or 0.57%, higher at 21,778.70. The Sensex hit its fresh record high of 72,484.34 during the session and the index ended with a gain of 372 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 72,410.38.
Sensex Today Live : Gold is up
Gold prices were set on Friday for their best year in three on strong bets of US interest rate cuts early next year and as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East lifted safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,068.95 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT. It has risen 14% so far in the year, heading for its biggest annual gain since 2020. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,078.70 per ounce.
Sensex Today Live : Rupee may open marginally higher
The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Friday, tracking an uptick in Asian peers on bets of a Federal Reserve pivot as early as next quarter. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.12-83.14 to the US dollar compared with 83.1650 in the previous session, a Reuters report said. The offshore Chinese yuan climbed to the highest since June to 7.0910 to the dollar, while other Asian currencies rose 0.2% to 0.5%.
Sensex Today Live : Flat open likely for Indian bond yields
Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on the last trading day of 2023, capping a year of choppy moves, while the market waited for fresh supply of bonds through the government's weekly debt auction.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to move in the 7.18%-7.22% range till the auction on Friday after closing at 7.2111% in the previous session, a Reuters report said, quoting a trader with a private bank.
Sensex Today Live : Oil prices steady
Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel at 0126 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 11 cents higher at $71.88 a barrel in early Asian trade. At these levels, both benchmarks are on track to close at the lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.
Sensex Today Live : Global shares edged up
Global shares edged up on Thursday as expectations of interest rate cuts stretched a rally in US stocks, while benchmark Treasury yields and the dollar lifted slightly from five-month lows, Reuters reported.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were little changed. The S&P index has climbed 11.6% this quarter and closed within a whisker of its all-time closing peak, while its price-to-earnings ratio is up by a quarter on the year at 24.0.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.08%. European shares ticked down, but stood near a 23-month high hit two weeks ago and were on course for gains of about 12.5% this year.
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty in negative
Gift Nifty is trading in red, indicating a rather a slow or negative start of major Indian bourses. Asian stocks are also showing a mixed trend in the early trading. However, the Sensex and the Nifty are expecting to end the year on a high note today on the last trading day of the year after climbing yet another record high on Thursday.
Sensex Today Live : Asia Stocks open cautiously
Investors and market experts are expecting to end 2023 on a high note today as India’s equity benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50, reached yet another record high on Thursday, December 28. Bloomberg reports that Asian stocks traded mixed in the last session of the year after US stocks eked out a gain and as investors bargain-hunt in China. Australian equities fell as a drop in iron ore prices weighed, while shares in Japan edged higher. Korean shares jumped and Chinese futures point to an early gain as investors return to its battered market.
