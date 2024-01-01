Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at negative start

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: India's benchmark BSE Sensex rose 19% in 2023, while the broader Nifty 50 gained 20%, with both indexes hitting record highs in late December, because of upbeat economic data and companies' performance