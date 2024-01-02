LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex rises in pre-open, Nifty above 21800

5 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: On Tuesday, in pre-open, Sensex was up 191.69 points at 72,463.63, and Nifty rose 73.40 points to 21,815.30. Asian markets edged lower, on mixed economic data from China. Wall Street was closed on Monday for the New Year holiday