Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: India's benchmark index Nifty50 is set to open higher on Tuesday, after meagre gains in the previous session as another record high led to a bout of selling pressure.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,856.50 in early deals, suggesting the NSE Nifty50 is set to open above its Monday close of 21,741.90.
More broadly, Asian markets edged lower, on mixed economic data from China. While official data showed manufacturing activity shrunk, a private-sector survey showed expansion. Wall Street was closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.
Signs of exhaustion emerged after an over $8 trillion surge in the S&P 500 last year, with the gauge still notching its ninth straight week of gains. Traders have looked past Federal Reserve uncertainty, recession angst and geopolitical risks. And many who came into 2023 dreading all that have ended up scrambling to chase the rally.
China's factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders, but business confidence for 2024 remained subdued, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.
The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.8 at the end of 2023 from 50.7 in November, marking the fastest expansion in seven months and surpassing analysts' forecasts of 50.4. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.
The sprawling manufacturing sector came under pressure amid weak demand in 2023, with a property downturn, geopolitical factors and tight-fisted consumers all weighing on the post-pandemic recovery.
The dollar was little changed. There was no cash trading of Treasuries as markets were closed in Japan.
Meanwhile, oil rose after Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea in response to the destruction of three Houthi boats by the US Navy over the weekend, a move that risks ratcheting up tensions and complicating Washington’s goal of securing a waterway that’s vital to global trade.
Consumers flocked to sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to drive passenger vehicle (PV) sales beyond four million in 2023, a top industry executive said, as they continued to disengage from sedans and hatchbacks. This, even as the vehicles themselves turned costlier by an average of 10% during the year.
Over two million SUVs were sold last year, fetching 49% of total sales compared to 42% in 2022, said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki, the country’s top carmaker. According to Srivastava, the average PV carried a price tag of ₹11.5 lakh in 2023, 40% more than ₹8.2 lakh in 2019, and 9.5% higher than ₹10.5 lakh in 2022.
Apart from higher production costs due to costlier inputs and mandatory safety tech, a higher share of costlier SUVs and customer preference for top models have also been driving up average purchase prices in 2023.
A total of 287,904 passenger vehicles were dispatched from factories to dealerships in December, Srivastava said, the highest ever for the month, crossing the previous record of 276,000 units in December 2020. This was also a 4.4% growth over last year’s dispatches of 275,680 units.
BANK NIFTY has made three lower tops on its daily charts and witnessed a pullback from the higher top of range.
The trend reversal level will be 47,800 from current levels and could witness sharp sell-off in index pivotal to test 47,200 levels.
RSI is sloping downwards from below the average line and other key technical indicators are also in overbought from current levels.
Bank Nifty 48,500 CE has the highest OI while on the downside has moved lower to 48,000 for the put OI for the weekly expiry.
NIFTY-50 scaled a new all time high at 21,835 and witnessed a minor corrective action of 100 points in the last one hour of trade to close flat to positive.
On the higher side 22,000 will be a resistance being the round number and the weekly pivot resistance from current levels.
RSI is trending below the average line and pullback below to the lower range could be expected and other key technical indicators are overbought from current levels.
Highest call OI has moved to 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,700 for the weekly expiry.
Oil prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, as a clash in the Red Sea led to concerns over potential Middle East supply disruptions. Expectations of Chinese economic stimulus boosted demand outlook in the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $78.07 a barrel in early Asian deals, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.53 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 1.2%.
The risks of the Israel-Gaza conflict morphing into a wider regional conflict rose over the weekend after U.S. helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi ships and killing 10 militants, according to accounts by American, Maersk, and Houthi officials.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released comprehensive guidelines on the measures to be put in place by banks while classifying accounts and deposits as inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits.
This includes periodic review of such accounts and deposits, measures to prevent fraud in such accounts/deposits, grievance redressal mechanism for expeditious resolution of complaints, steps to be taken for tracing the customers of inoperative accounts including nominees or legal heirs for account re-activation, claims settlement or closure.
The Centre has raised windall tax on the sale of domestic crude oil to ₹2,300 per tonne, effective Tuesday.
For the past two weeks, the levy -- Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) -- on domestic crude oil was at ₹1,300 per tonne.
The ministry, through a notification, has brought down the additional excise duty on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel to zero.
The increase in the windfall tax on the sale of locally produced crude oil comes at a time when the price of crude oil has largely been steady. On Friday, 29 December, the March contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $77.49 per barrel, against $76.55 on 15 December. It had risen to $81.07 on 26 December.
Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, TVS Motor, Nestle India, LIC, SJVN, among others, will be in focus today.
Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper are F&O ban list for 2 January.
The GIFT Nifty futures traded 20 points higher at 21,865, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
Asian equities began the first trading day of the year with little momentum, after US stocks retreated from near all-time highs last week in a blip for a market notching its longest weekly advance since 2004.
Australian benchmark ticked slightly higher, while Japan is closed for holidays. Chinese shares were set to edge higher and contracts for US shares were muted.
Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday as investors returned for a new year hoping for a better run than 2023, with eyes on the Federal Reserve after it said it would cut interest rates in the months ahead.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.51%.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07%, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!