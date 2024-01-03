Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Equities were on the backfoot as market optimism about early and aggressive US interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of Fed minutes and jobs data.
In Asia, investors will be monitoring Chinese tech stocks after Reuters reported that Beijing removed a top official who oversaw the nation’s gaming industry, suggesting the government is trying to tamp down a backlash against harsh new regulations that triggered an $80 billion rout across the sector.
Bonds worldwide also slumped Tuesday, with Treasury yields ending higher across the curve, led by the front-end. The fall partly reflects doubts that policymakers will deliver the extent of monetary easing that’s priced by money markets, with central banks reluctant to give up the fight against inflation too soon.
Market focus is now on the Fed minutes for the December policy meeting due later in the day and a slew of data this week which could help justify its optimism of the aggressive policy easing that has been priced in. Futures have wagered on six rate cuts in 2024.
The ISM survey on US manufacturing is also due later on Wednesday, as well as job openings data, before a private payrolls report and jobless claims results on Thursday. The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.
Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $45,205, not far from a 21-month top of $45,922 hit on Tuesday.
Oil prices were marginally higher after closing lower on Tuesday. US crude futures drifted 0.1% higher to $70.43 a barrel, after dropping more than 1% on Tuesday, while Brent LCOc1 was flat at $75.86 a barrel.
Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $2,060.18 an ounce.
Sensex Today Live: Adani Groups stocks in focus ahead SC verdict in Hindenburg case
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV, will be in focus today ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on petitions seeking an investigation into fraud allegations against Adani Group companies, as outlined in the Hindenburg Research report.
Sensex Today Live: Nifty Bank outlook by Reliance Securities
BANK NIFTY has closed near the 20 day average of 47,650 levels and a breakdown below which could witness second round of sell off in index pivotal.
On the higher side resistance will be at 48,100 being the short term average and it could 47,200 levels over the next few days.
Being the weekly expiry we expect volatility to increase in the second half and RSI is oversold on hourly charts.
Bank Nifty 48,000 CE has the highest OI which has moved lower from 48,500 levels while on the downside has moved lower to 47,600 for the put OI for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live: Nifty50 outlook by Reliance Securities
NIFTY-50 witnessed a corrective action till 21,550 levels and saw a minor pullback led by pharma and energy sectors in the latter half of the day.
On the higher side 21,750-21,850 will be a resistance being the near term top and on the downside the key supports is placed at 21,300 levels.
RSI has closed lower below the 70 levels and other key technical indicators are mixed from current levels.
Highest call OI has moved to 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,700 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live: ‘Dec quarter results will have a bearing on market returns’
The broader market index— S&P BSE 500 Index—ended the year with close to 25% returns. Singapore-based Samir Arora, founder of portfolio management services (PMS) firm Helios Capital, says that market returns in annualized terms over the last two years are more or less in line with returns over different periods.
Arora, whose PMS firm recently ventured into mutual funds in India, says the current market valuations look justified. He also shares the factors that make him nervous about January.
Read the interview here.
Sensex Today Live: OVL eyes oil from Venezuela
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is in talks with its Venezuelan partner to secure oil cargoes in lieu of unpaid dividends totalling $600 million, two people aware of the development said. This follows the US easing sanctions on Venezuela, where India’s overseas explorer has partnered state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PdVSA) for the San Cristobal project.
Any oil flowing in from Venezuela holds significance for India, the world’s third largest oil buyer that once counted the Latin American country among its largest oil suppliers.
A spokesperson for OVL confirmed in response to a query that the San Cristobal project owes dividends of around $600 million to the company. “Post easing of US sanctions, OVL is in continuous dialogue with PdVSA for recovery of accrued dividend by various mechanisms including allocation of crude cargoes in lieu of accrued dividend," the spokesperson said.
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch
Adani Group, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, LIC, DMart, Hindustan Zinc, among others, will be in focus today.
Delta Corp, Indian Energy Exchange, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper are in the F&O ban list for 3 January.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty lower in early deals
GIFT Nifty futures traded at 21,680 as against the previous close of 21,754, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market today.
At close on Tuesday, the Sensex was down 379.46 points at 71,892.48, and the Nifty fell 76.10 points to 21,665.80.
Sensex Today Live: Asia stocks decline, in line with the pause in Wall Street rally
Asian shares extended a global sell-off on Wednesday while the dollar held gains as market optimism about early and aggressive US interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of Fed minutes and jobs data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1% after a 1.0% drop the previous day in a sluggish start of the new year. Japan markets remain shut for a holiday.
South Korean shares slid 1.8%, Australia's resources heavy stocks declined 1.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1%, driven by a 1.5% plunge in technology shares.
Overnight, Wall Street's euphoria about rate cuts prospects cooled a little as stocks retreated from record highs. The Nasdaq slid 1.6% and the S&P 500 lost 0.6%.
