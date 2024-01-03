Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; Adani Group stocks in focus

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 09:08 AM IST

Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: In pre-open, the Sensex was down 28.15 points at 71,864.33, while the Nifty rose 11.50 points to 21,677.30. Asian equities slipped, tracking a drop in US stocks as Wall Street’s risk-on mood faded.