Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty marginally up; Asia falls after Fed minutes hint at elevated rates

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2024, 07:44 AM IST

Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Asian stocks declined on Thursday, in step with overnight losses on the Wall Street, as minutes from the Federal Reserve latest meeting indicated interest rates will remain elevated for longer