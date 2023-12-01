Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Equities worldwide, including in New York, have made robust gains in recent weeks on hopes that the US central bank is done with hiking rates and could cut borrowing costs next year as inflation cools.
Data has also helped. The US core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation, fell, indicating easing price pressures in line with economists’ estimates. That followed evidence from the labor market and consumer spending indicating growth is gradually slowing.
Treasuries were steady Friday after slipping Thursday, adding seven basis points to the 10-year yield.
Crude prices fell even as the OPEC group of petroleum producing nations agreed to a supply cutback of about 900,000 barrels a day, in a sign traders are skeptical it will be implemented.
In Asia, PMI data for India, South Korea and Taiwan are set for release, as are the latest inflation reports for Indonesia and Pakistan. Investors will also be looking toward Caixin PMI data for November for China.
The dollar edged lower Friday, snapping two days of gains and posting its worst month in a year. The yen strengthened against the greenback, however prolonged weakness in the Japanese currency was a driver of life insurers cutting currency hedging by the most in more than a decade.
Gold rose after a decline in the prior session. Bitcoin was little changed at around $37,600.
In the pre-open, Sensex was up 212.80 points at 67,201.24, while the Nifty rose 98.90 points to 20,232.10.
New Delhi: UltraTech Cement Ltd, the flagship company of Aditya Birla group, has acquired the cement business of Kesoram Industries in a share-swap deal, according to a filing with the exchanges on Thursday. UltraTech will be issuing one share for every 52 shares of Kesoram, implying an offer price of ₹173.15 per share, a 34% premium to Kesoram’s last close.
The deal is estimated to be valued at ₹7,600 crore, including the debt the company will take on from Kesoram. (Read here)
NIFTY-50 is just 100 points away from its all time high has closed just 1% from its all time high with key positive moves in index pivotal and on the higher side the potential targets could be 20,400 levels.
The next two days move will be key to watch with lot of data points and the new series movement, we remain positive unless 19,700 levels is not breached on the downside .
RSI has moved to the higher band of 70 levels trending above the average line and overbought zone on hourly time frame charts.
Highest call OI has moved to 20,200 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 20,000 for the monthly expiry.
The Shriram Group will need to shift its focus from its mainstay lending business to insurance amid tighter regulation and rising competition from banks, said R. Thyagarajan, who founded the financial conglomerate as a chit fund nearly half a century ago.
Thyagarajan’s prognosis isn’t uniformly shared across the group, though. While Umesh Revankar, vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, said lending and insurance businesses will have to co-exist, S. Natarajan, a member of the Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT) said the group’s views may be different from that of the founder. (Read here)
Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, have cut to ₹1.06 lakh/kl from ₹1.11 lakh/kl in Delhi, effective today, according to information available on Indian Oil Corp website.
JSW Group, UltraTech, Kesoram, Biocon, Infosys, Flair Writing are among stocks that could be in focus on Friday.
GIFT Nifty was down a 6.5 points at 20,332.0, indicating a soft start for Indian indices on Friday.
On Thursday, the Sensex rose 86.53 points to close at 66,988.44, while the Nifty added 36.60 points to settle at 20,133.20.
Shares in Asia opened lower after Wall Street saw a late-day rebound in trading, helping the S&P 500 notch one of its biggest November rallies on record. Treasuries were steady, Bloomberg reported.
Equities in Japan were mixed while those in Australia and South Korea fell. A gauge of Asian shares retreated. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% Thursday, capping one of its best November returns in the past century. US futures pointed slightly lower early Friday.
Investors are trying to assess future interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its highest level since January 2022 as investors crossed the finish line of a banner month for stocks and viewed cooling inflation data as a harbinger of easing Federal Reserve monetary policy.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after drifting between small gains and losses. The benchmark index rose 8.9% in November, its biggest monthly gain since July 2022.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.
