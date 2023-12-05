Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a US rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.
At 10am, the Nifty50 rose 96.10 points to 20,782.90, while the Sensex was up 296.29 points at 69,161.41.
Asian stocks slipped to three-week lows on Tuesday while bonds and the dollar steadied as investors tempered expectations for cuts to US interest rates and waited on US jobs data.
US stocks ended lower on Monday, interrupting last week's rally, as investors turned cautious ahead of employment data due this week that could alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.
Wall Street is coming off a solid week and a strong November on hopes that inflation is easing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Investors are also hoping that the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession.
This week's main macroeconomic focus will be Friday's jobs report for November, which may help investors gauge the Fed's likely interest rate path, as well as the potential for a "soft landing" - where the Fed manages to bring inflation under control while averting a recession.
Traders widely expect the central bank will keep rates unchanged at its meeting next week. Interest rate futures suggest a 58% probability the Fed will start cutting rates by March 2024, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The central bank paused raising rates after its most recent increase in late July.
Wall Street expects rates to remain steady into early 2024, when the Fed could begin cutting interest rates back from their highest level in two decades. The Fed’s next decision on rates will follow the close of their next two-day meeting on 13 December.
Sensex Today Live: Indian central bank likely sold US dollars to cap rupee depreciation
The Reserve Bank of India likely sold US dollars on Tuesday to prevent further losses in the rupee, as the currency hovered near its lifetime low of 83.42, five traders told Reuters.
The rupee was at 83.3775 against the U.S. dollar as of 0915am IST, slightly weaker than its close at 83.3650 in the previous session.
The rupee had hit its lifetime low of 83.42 on 10 November.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex opens at fresh record high, Nifty above 20700; banks surge
India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a US rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.
At open, the Nifty 50 rose 0.59% to 20,808.90 points, while the Sensex was up 0.44% to an all-time high of 69,168.53.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex up in pre-open, Nifty above 20700
Indian indices were higher in pre-open.
Sensex was up 116.58 points at 68,981.70, and the Nifty was up 33.70 points at 20,720.50.
Sensex Today Live: ONGC to start commercial oil production from KG block in May 2024
State-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will in May next year start commercial production of crude oil from its much-delayed flagship deepsea project in Krishna Godavari basin, PTI reported on Monday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said ONGC's KG basin project, KG-DWN-98/2, is in "challenging geology".
Delays have occurred due to multiple challenges and issues in actual project implementation such as subsurface geological issues, shifting of well locations and surface facilities/processing platform, delays and disruption in project supply chain for vendors spread across multiple countries due to Covid-19 pandemic and challenging weather conditions.
OIL & NATURAL GAS CORPORATION
Sensex Today Live: Reliance Securities on Nifty technical outlook
NIFTY50 moved higher and scaled to all time high 20,702 and closed near the high point of the day forming higher bottoms and higher tops.
The up-move has been sharp over the past five days and the supports are now moved higher to 20,250 levels being the previous all time high.
RSI has moved to the higher band of 75 levels and would continue to move higher trending above the average lines.
Highest call OI has moved to 21,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 20,500 for the weekly expiry.
Senex Today Live: JSW Infrastructure acquires Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s stake in PNP port
JSW Infrastructure, part of the JSW Group, has acquired a stake in PNP Maritime Services (PNP Port) in Maharashtra's Raigad through its subsidiary, JSW Dharamtar Port. The estimated enterprise value of PNP Port is around ₹700 crore.
According to a company statement on Monday, JSW acquired 10,00,001 shares from SP Port Maintenance, setting a 15-day deadline to complete the acquisition. However, the transaction is subject to the completion of conditions outlined in the agreement.
Sensex Today Live: Fireside likely to sell ₹230 crore worth of Mamaearth shares in bulk deal
Fireside Ventures Investment Fund, a venture capital fund, is looking to divest 1.9% stake in Honasa Consumer, the parent company of beauty and personal care products brand Mamaearth, through block deals on Tuesday. The floor price has been fixed at ₹368.7-384.1 per share, a discount of up to 4% on the prevailing market price.
Sensex Today Live: Oil steadies after three-day loss as Riyadh defends Opec cuts
Oil steadied after a three-day loss as Saudi Arabia said recent cuts by Opec would be honored in full and could be extended, pushing back against persistent skepticism over the curbs’ effectiveness.
Global benchmark Brent held above $78 a barrel after dropping by more than 6% in the preceding three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was over $73. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg News the recently decided cuts would “overcome" an expected inventory build in the first quarter, and could be continued further into 2024 if needed.
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch
HCL Tech, Honasa Consumer, SpiceJet, Brigade Enterprises, are among the stocks, that could be in focus in trade Tuesday.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Delta Corp are in the F&O ban list for 5 December.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty down in early deals
GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE IX fell 43.5 points to 20,817 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a negative start for Indian indices.
India's benchmark indexes ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday, aided by strong domestic macroeconomic data and elevated bets of a US rate cut in March, while analysts saw momentum picking up in the ongoing rally after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in key state elections.
The Nifty closed at 20,686.80, up 419 points, while the Sensex added 1,384 points to end at 68,865.12.
Sensex Today Live: Asian markets subdued tracking US peers
Asian markets fell across the board as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region. South Korea’s overall inflation rate in November fell to 3.3%.
Nikkei, Hang Seng were down 1% each, while Shanghai Composite, Taiwan Weighted fell 0.5% each.
Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains Monday as stocks finished lower ahead of some key reports this week on the job market that might provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s thinking about interest rates.
The S&P 500 closed 0.5% lower. The benchmark index was coming off its best month in more than a year, and reached its highest level since March 2022 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8%.
