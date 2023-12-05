Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex crosses 69K, Nifty eyes 20800; banks surge, Honasa sees block deal

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a US rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections. Asia was lower, while Wall Street retreated overnight