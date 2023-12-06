Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian equity markets were higher on Wednesday as data from the US indicated labor-market slowdown reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will cut key policy rates next year to prevent a recession.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — known as JOLTS — trailed all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists and hit the lowest since 2021. The data came a few days before the key payrolls report — currently forecast to show employers added 187,000 jobs in November.
Softening economic data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have heightened expectations that the US central bank has ended its interest rate hiking cycle and will begin to cut rates as soon as March.
Expectations for a U.S. rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) in March are about 64%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, up from about 35% a week ago. Markets are pricing in a 74% chance of a cut by the ECB in March, according to LSEG data.
The US Fed's next policy meeting is on 12-13 December.
India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on moderating crude prices.
The Nifty50 rose 0.49% to 20,956.55 points, while the Sensex was up 0.46% at an all-time high of 69,614.04 as of 0917am IST.
On the Nifty, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and HDFC Life were the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki fell the most.
In the pre-open, the Sensex was up 211.05 points at 69,507.19, while the Nifty rose 112.40 points to 20,967.50.
On Tuesday, Bank Nifty scaled a new all time high at 47,230 levels and witnessed minor pullback in the second half to close in a doji candle near all time high.
We expect profit booking from the higher range of range of 47,300-47,500 being the pivot resistance and fill the multiple gap levels on daily charts.
RSI has moved to 81 levels and witnessed corrective action from the higher range on various counts and expect volatility to increase with respect to the weekly expiry.
Bank Nifty 48,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside it has the strike has moved higher to 47,000 for the put OI.
On Tuesday, Nifty50 traded volatile with positive bias and made a intraday double bottom at 20,700 levels and closed near the high point of the day.
The immediate support levels will be 20,500 followed by the previous tops of 20,250 levels being the previous all time high.
RSI and other key technical indicators are near the high point of the range and one can expect a minor pullback and retracement from the current range.
Highest call OI has moved to 21,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 20,700 for the weekly expiry.
Adani Group stocks with its 10 listed companies accounted for over 65% of the Tuesday's overall stock market gains. The surge also erased much of the 10 stocks’ losses since the scathing Hindenburg report in January.
On a day the Indian stock market gained ₹2.9 trillion, investors in Adani group companies turned wealthier by ₹1.9 trillion, marking the biggest single-day jump in value for the conglomerate.
Three Adani companies shot up 20% each to hit their upper circuit limits, even as the group’s market cap neared ₹14 trillion. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd were locked at their upper limits of ₹1,348.50, ₹1,084.40, and ₹878.70, respectively,
HDFC Bank, SBI, Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Mamaearth, among other stocks, will be in focus today.
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in the F&O ban list for 6 December.
GIFT Nifty futures traded 37 points higher at 21,036.50, indicating a positive start for Indian indices in Wednesday.
Indian equities saw another day of gains, with benchmark Sensex and Nifty closing at fresh record highs for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
The Sensex jumped 431.02 points to end the day at 69,296.14, while the Nifty added as up 168.30 points to close at 20,855.10.
Asian equity markets were higher on Wednesday as data from the US showed labour-market slowdown reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will cut key policy rates next year to prevent a recession.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by gains in US high-tech shares as investors digested data suggesting a slowing US labour market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.57% at 32,961.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.36%.
Stocks in Australia and South Korea gained, while Hong Kong edged higher.
Treasuries steadied at the open, after rallying in the previous session with benchmark US 10-year yields that briefly topped 5% in October breaking below 4.2% on Tuesday. Yields on Australian and New Zealand tracked the declines.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 79.72 points at 36,124.72, the S&P 500 lost 2.59 points to end at 4,567.19 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.42 points to 14,229.91.
