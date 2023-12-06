Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex opens up, Nifty at record high above 20900; Adani stocks extend rally

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs for the third session in a row on Wednesday. Asian equity markets rebounded as data from the US showed labour-market slowdown cementing bets that the Fed will cut rates next year to prevent a recession.