Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Equities in Asia mirrored weakness on Wall Street while Treasuries steadied following a rally after fresh data indicated labor market softness. Oil led a slump in commodity prices.
Equities in Japan and Australia opened lower while futures contracts for Hong Kong benchmarks also slipped. That followed a third daily decline for the S&P 500, its longest stretch of losses since October. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading
Softening economic data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have heightened expectations that the U.S. rates have peaked and a total of more than 125 basis points in cuts could commerce as early as in March.
Fed policymakers meet next week for the last time in 2023. While no change is expected in their target for the federal funds rate, they are scheduled to release quarterly forecasts that could alter market-implied expectations.
Sensex Today Live: Sebi issues show-cause notices to FPIs in Adani-Hindenburg matter
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued show-cause notices to about a dozen foreign investors that owned big chunks of Adani group companies as it seeks to lift the veil on their true ownership. The notices charge the investors with failing to maintain and disclose information about their ultimate beneficiaries.
Sensex Today Live: Bank of Baroda asks branches to retrieve consent forms in bob World app fiasco case
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has asked branches to produce customer consent and registration forms for signing up on the bob World app and changing mobile numbers. The lender is trying to trace the paper trail behind a recent scandal where some employees allegedly created false app sign-ups using random mobile phone numbers.
BANK OF BARODA
Sensex Today Live: Oil prices regain ground after falling to six-month lows
Oil prices recovered some of their losses in early deals in Asian trading but remained at the lowest levels since June, after falling in the previous session on high US crude output and gasoline inventories.
Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.43%, to $74.62 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.48%, to $69.71 a barrel.
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch
Bank of Baroda, Mahindra, Network18, Adani Ports, Ircon, Paytm, among others, will be in focus today.
SAIL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in the F&O ban list for 7 December.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty futures tick lower
GIFT Nifty futures were down 48 points in early deals on Thursday at 21,049, indicating a soft start for Indian markets.
India's equity benchmark notched another day of record gains on Wednesday, with Sensex and Nifty closing at fresh highs. Investors remained bullish following better than expected GDP data and the ruling party winning key state elections, providing for political stability.
At close on Wednesday, Sensex was up 358 points at 69,653.73, while the Nifty rose 83 points to end the day at 20,937.70.
Sensex Today Live: Asian shares fall tracking Wall Street cues
Asian shares slipped Thursday, in line with the decline on Wall Street overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%, having been down 1.6% so far this month after a 7.3% rally in November. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, led by declines in energy and tech stocks.
There was also a soft reading on the U.S. labour market overnight. Analysts note the ADP private payrolls report is historically not a very reliable predictor of the official non-farm payroll report due on Friday, making the weekly jobless claims later in the day more important.
Investors are awaiting Chinese trade figures later in the day to get a gauge of the strength of the world's second largest economy.
Overnight, Wall Street was dragged lower by energy stocks as oil prices slid. The Dow Jones slipped 0.2%, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%.
Oil prices steadied after falling nearly 4% overnight to their lowest settlements since June. Worries about global fuel demand drove prices lower, despite pledges from OPEC producers that they would keep a tight lid on supply.
