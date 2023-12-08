LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 21000; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian shares opened higher on Friday, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on key rates for the fifth consecutive time. Asian markets fluctuated Friday ahead of crucial US jobs data