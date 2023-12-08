Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian markets await the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision. The central bank is expected to maintain its hawkish policy stance as strong economic growth and a state election victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives policymakers little reason to consider interest rate cuts just yet.
At 10am, the Sensex was up 311.57 points at 69,833.26, and the Nifty rose 90 points to 20,991.20.
Focus will also be on Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report as traders look for more evidence of a cooling labor market to assess the outcome of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Data this week showed continuing applications for jobless benefits fell by the most since July. Despite the decline, continuing claims are still near a two-year high amid growing evidence of a cooling labor market.
A volatile week looked set to end on a positive note as a series of figures indicated the US labour market and economy were slowing, fuelling speculation the US Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates in early 2024.
Hopes for a lower rate environment were behind a stock rally last month, though December has been a little tougher owing to worries the buying may have been overdone.
There is also some reticence among traders owing to concerns that the weaker economic readings suggest the world's number one economy could tip into recession.
Friday's figures come as inflation continues to come down and US job openings and private payrolls slowed in November.
Sensex Today Live: About 93.57 mln Zoamto shares changed hands in a block deal at an average price of ₹120.50 apiece
ZOMATO
Sensex Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI policy announcement
Indian shares opened higher on Friday, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on key rates for the fifth consecutive time
At open, the Sensex was up 131.18 points at 69,652.87, and the Nifty rose 46.10 points to 20,947.30.
Sensex Today Live: Reliance Securities on Nifty50 outlook
On Thursday, Nifty50 made a lower top on daily charts and closed in an inside range of the previous day and expects an either side breakout from current levels.
The immediate support levels will be at 20,500 being the current week lows followed by at 20,250 levels being the previous all time high.
RSI has lowered below the average line on hourly charts and expects a minor pullback and retracement from the current range. Highest call OI has moved to 21,000 strike while on the downside
Sensex Today Live: E-way bills drop 12.5% in November
E-way bills, required for transporting goods within and across states, dropped 12.5% to 87.5 million in November from over 100 million permits raised in October, official data showed.
The moderation indicates the normalization of goods movement after a spike in October as companies pushed goods into supply chains to cash in on festival season sales.
On an annual basis, e-way bill generation rose 8% in November, data showed.
Sensex Today Live: Bain, KKR, Advent eye Sai Life Sciences
Global private equity funds, including Bain Capital, KKR, and Advent International, are in talks for a controlling stake in Sai Life Sciences at a valuation of $600-700 million.
Sai Life Sciences (SLS) is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical contract research and development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) firm.
PE firm TPG Capital, which had invested about $135 million ( ₹900 crore) in 2018, currently owns 43.4% stake in the company. Both TPG and its current promoter Krishna Kanumuri may sell stakes as part of the transaction.
Sensex Today Live: RBI to maintain status quo on policy, raise GDP forecast: Mint poll
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain status quo on policy rates for the fifth consecutive time, 10 economists polled by Mint said, amid persistent inflation risks.
They also expect the committee to nudge up its GDP growth forecast for FY24, from 6.5% to 6.7-6.8%, following higher-than-expected growth in the September quarter (7.6% year-on-year).
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch
Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, IDFC First Bank, among others, will be in focus in today's trade.
Balrampur Chini Mills, National Aluminium Company, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in the F&O ban list for 8 December.
Sensex Today Live: Gift Nifty trades flat
GIFT Nifty futures were largely flat, with a gain of 3 points at 21,084, indicating a flat start for Indian indices.
India's benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of gains amid weak cues from global peers.
At close, Nifty was down 37 points at 20,901.15, the Sensex fell 132 points to 69,521.69.
Sensex Today Live: Asian markets drift lower
Asian stocks fell early Friday, shrugging off a rally on Wall Street, as traders ratchet up bets the Bank of Japan is nearing the end of its negative interest rate policy.
Japanese shares slipped for a second day, while the yen rose more than 1% amid thin liquidity. Australian shares also fell while contracts for mainland China pointed to losses. Korean shares gained after the Nasdaq 100 index rallied amid renewed optimism on AI.
Overnight, Wall Street rose to snap its first three-day losing streak since Halloween.
The S&P 500 climbed 36.25 points, or 0.8%, to 4,585.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62.95, or 0.2%, to 36,117.38, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 193.28, or 1.4%, to 14,339.99.
Big Tech stocks helped power the market higher, led by a 5.3% leap for Google's parent company, Alphabet. They're Wall Street's most influential stocks because of their massive size, and they have been on huge tears so far this year.
