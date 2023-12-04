Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rose in early trading as markets assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reminder that policymakers are in no hurry to ease interest rates. Gold and oil advanced.
US stocks and bonds rallied Friday as Powell noted policy is “well into restrictive territory," though is ready to hike further if needed. The dollar slid, two-year Treasury yields sank to their lowest since June and traders ratcheted bets on a quarter-point Fed cut in March, with swaps fully pricing in a reduction in May. They project over a full point of easing by December 2024.
Equities markets went on a tear last month as investors increasingly bet that the Fed will begin to cut rates in the first half of 2024, thanks to a string of data suggesting its tightening cycle is finally getting inflation under control.
Oil rose while gold traded at a record level as investors kept watch on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israel has resumed its military operation in Gaza, a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea and Houthi rebels in Yemen said they had carried out operations against two Israeli ships.
In the four recently held state assembly elections, the BJP has turned in a very strong showing, outclassing expectations. The ruling party, locked in three bipolar contests with the Congress, has sealed an emphatic victory in Madhya Pradesh, and regained Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. For Congress, securing Telangana (ousting BRS) is a small consolation.
The BJP’s decisive wins in the high-decibel bipolar contests in the Hindi heartland imply its firm footing in the 2024 general elections. From an economic standpoint, this lessens the risk of a populist turn and bodes well for continued government capex.
These election results are certainly a cut above market expectations. And markets, to that extent, shall cheer the outcome in the near term in our view. That said, eventually, fundamentals—earnings, liquidity and interest rates—shall have an upper hand in shaping the market outlook over medium term.
The benchmark Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may open higher by 100-150 points and the BSE’s Sensex may set a new record on Monday, analysts said, as investors look to close out bearish bets in futures and options (F&O) following the saffron sweep in the Hindi heartland. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and surprise sweep in Chhattisgarh exceeded exit poll predictions by a wide margin, reinforcing its likelihood of winning the national election next year, they added.
The Nifty may test 20,500 levels, thanks to short-covering by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as well as retail and high net-worth option sellers. (Read here)
Tata Power, GAIL, LIC, Suzlon, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, among others, will be in focus in today's trade.
On Friday, the Nifty50 surged to a fresh all-time high higher-than-expected GDP data and positive interest outlook in the US.
At close, the Sensex was up 492.75 points, while the Nifty added 134.70 points to end at 20,267.90.
GIFT Nifty futures rose 145 points, or 0.70%, to 20,638.50, indicating a strong open for Indian markets.
Asian shares started strong on Monday while gold hit another record high in a busy week for economic data that will test market wagers for early and aggressive rate cuts from major central banks next year.
Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders keeping tabs on a court hearing over a creditor request to wind up battered developer China Evergrande.
Australian shares on Monday hit their highest in 2-1/2 months, as traders found comfort in signs that the U.S. central bank was done with its monetary tightening, while investor focus was also on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting due this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.2% at 7,157.700 points, as of 0052 GMT, hitting its highest level since Sept. 20. The benchmark closed 0.17% lower on Friday.
Tokyo, however, drifted lower as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34%, or 114.89 points, at 33,316.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.48%, or 11.44 points, to 2,371.08.
A broad rally on Wall Street closed out a fifth straight week of gains for the market Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest level in more than a year.
The benchmark index rose 0.6%, eclipsing its previous high for the year set in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8% higher, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.6%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!