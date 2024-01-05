Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Equities remained under pressure on Friday, failing to fully shake off New Year blues after US unemployment data indicated a resilient labour market, tempering expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024.
Swaps traders now see around a 65% chance the Fed will cut rates by the Fed’s March meeting, down from around 85% a week ago. Friday’s key US jobs data for December may offer more clarity on the path forward for interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 175,000 last month while the unemployment rate is seen edging up slightly to 3.8%, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.
The latest catalyst for a paring of Fed rate-cut bets came from more resilient US labour market data on Thursday, putting less pressure on the central bank to race to ease policy.
Traders now see a little better than 2-in-3 odds that the Fed cuts rates by March, down from a 71% probability a week earlier, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
The release of monthly U.S. payrolls figures looms large later in the day, with investors "agonising" over the timing and pace of rate cuts, according to Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex jumps 300 pts in pre-open, Nifty above 21700
In pre-open, the Sensex was up 339.87 points at 72,187.44, and the Nifty rose 52.50 points to 21,711.10.
Sensex Today Live: Reliance Securities on Nifty Bank
Nifty Bank has bounced from its 20 day average and reversed its previous day gain to close near the high point of the day.
On the higher side resistance will be at 48,600 levels while the trend reversal levels will be 47,500 below will which we could witness profit booking.
RSI has reversed from the lower range and other key technical indicators have turned favourable from current levels.
Bank Nifty 49,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 48,000 for the put OI for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live: Reliance Securities on Nifty50 outlook
NIFTY-50 has reversed its previous day loss and given a positive crossover on the higher side with key supports at 21,500 levels.
On the higher side the previous top of 21,850 will be a resistance and on the downside 21,350 will be the trend reversal from current levels.
RSI has bounced from the oversold levels as expected and other key other key technical indicators are in positive trend.
Highest call OI has moved lower to 21,700 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,500 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live: Grasim to issue about 2.2 crore shares at ₹1,812 per share
Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship of Aditya Birla Group, has set the price for its rights issue at ₹1,812 per share, totalling ₹3,999.80 crore. The company will issue up to 2.2 crore shares to promoters and promoter group, Grasim said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
The cement maker plans to raise funds up to ₹4,000 crore to fund its capital expenditure and repay existing borrowings.
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch
Grasim, SBI, Dabur India, L&T Finance, Lupin, RBL Bank, among others, will be in focus today.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Escorts Kubota, GNFC, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, National Aluminium Company, SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in the F&O ban list for 5 January.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty trades flat
GIFT Nifty futures traded 13 points higher at 21,771, indicating a flat start for Indian benchmarks.
India's benchmark indexes ended higher on Thursday after easing from near record highs in the past two sessions, even as investors continue to fret over the timing of US rate cuts after the Federal Reserve minutes.
On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 490.97 points to settle at 71,847.57, while the broader Nifty climbed 141.25 points to end the day at 21,658.60.
Sensex Today Live: Asian markets under pressure on tempering expectations of Fed rate cuts
Asian stocks wobbled on Friday, keeping global equities on track to snap a nine-week winning streak, as bets on aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts were rolled back.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in the Asian morning, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 0.18%.
The MSCI world index was about flat so far on the day, but heading for a 1.7% decline this week.
Japan's Nikkei was something of an outlier, bouncing 0.5% on Friday as exporters got a boost from the yen's slide back to just shy of 145 per dollar amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Overnight on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03%, the S&P 500 lost 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.
