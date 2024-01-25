Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Shedding previous day's gains, benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday, January 25.
At 9:20 am, Sensex was down 0.25% at 70,884.47, and Nifty was down 0.15%, at 21,421.45.
China-related stocks are poised to extend a two-day rally after policy makers announced further measures to support the economy. US tech shares gained ahead of closely watched earnings reports.
Futures for benchmarks in Hong Kong and China pointed to gains and a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies advanced almost 2% Wednesday after the People’s Bank of China said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks and hinted at more. Shares slipped in South Korea and were steady in Japan.
Futures for US equities steadied after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced for a fifth day.
MSCI's global equity index rose on Wednesday, hitting its highest level in almost two years, backed by positive earnings and economic data in both Europe and the United States as well as optimism China stimulus will support its stock markets. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.42%, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since February 2022.
Later Thursday, focus will shift to the European Central Bank. While policy makers are expected to keep rates on hold this week, attention will be on clues for the path forward. Euro-area data Wednesday showing private-sector activity contracted again in January, which points towards the ECB holding off from rate cuts till June, reported Bloomberg Intelligence.
In the US, investors will parse a slew of US economic data — including gross domestic product — due Thursday, as they mull when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
US data released Wednesday showed business activity expanded in January by the most in seven months. That bodes well for stocks, according to Renaissance Macro’s Neil Dutta.
Elsewhere, oil advanced to trade near a one-month high after US crude inventories dropped by far more than expected and China announced plans for more stimulus.
Sensex was down 0.05 % and Nifty was at previous day's close during pre-open trade; Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Nestle, HUL, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on Sensex
BANK NIFTY tests its 200-day average and witnessed a sharp recovery of 1000 points from its bottom witnessing higher volatility for the day.
On the higher side the previous day high of 45,500 will act as resistance while on the downside the 44,800 will act as good support.
RSI is witnessing reversal from the lower range and other key technical indicators are bouncing upwards from its oversold levels.
Bank Nifty 46,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside 45,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
NIFTY-50 has bounced from the support and 50 day average of 21,100 levels and closed near the higher end of the day’s range near to 21,500 levels.
The double top of 21,700 levels will act as strong resistance and crossover of the same will give a breakout for the broader positive momentum
RSI has moved higher from the lower range and crossover of the average will slope it upwards from its congestion range.
Highest call OI is at 21,700 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,300 for the monthly expiry.
Fund flows in December 2023. Listed funds witnessed inflows of US$2 bn, completely led by ETF inflows. India dedicated funds witnessed inflows of US$3.1 bn, broken down into US$2 bn of ETF inflows and US$1.1 bn of non ETF inflows, whereas GEM funds saw US$247 mn of outflows, led by US$337 mn of non-ETF outflows, offset by US$90 mn of ETF inflows.
• Emerging market flows. Listed emerging market fund flows were mixed. South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan witnessed US$3 bn, US$262 mn and US$76 mn of outflows, respectively. China, India and Brazil saw US$10.8 bn, US$2 bn and US$186 mn of inflows, respectively. Total FPI and EPFR activity showed divergent trends for Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan.
• Country allocations. Allocations to China and India constitute 45% of the average Asia ex-Japan fund portfolio. Asia ex-Japan funds’ allocations to India increased to 19.2% in December from 18.7% in November, whereas allocations to India by GEM funds increased sharply to 17.5% in December from 16.6% in November.
Allocations by Asia ex-Japan non-ETFs to India increased to 19.7% in December from 19.2% in November; allocations to India by GEM non-ETFs increased to 15.9% in December from 15.1% in November.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday dragged Sony Pictures Networks India (now Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), following the inglorious end to their two-year engagement.
The Punit Goenka-led firm moved the tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger, while also initiating legal action to contest Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd’s (BEPL) claims in the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), an exchange filing showed. (Read the full story here.)
Tata Steel will hold a shareholders' meeting on January 25, where the company will consider its merger with subsidiary Indian Steel and Wire Products, as per a filing with the exchanges. The meeting will be conducted through audio-visual medium at 11 am on January 25. Tata Steel approved the merger of its subsidiary Indian Steel and Wire Products along with the amalgamation of six more subsidiaries in 2022. The company had approved the amalgamation of Tata Steel Long Products, Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, The Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining Limited, and S&T Mining Company with Tata Steel, according to its stock exchange filing released on September 22, 2022. (Read the full story here.)
Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, TVS Motor, DLF, are among the stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, January 25.
The stock market watchdog will not force foreign investors that haven’t disclosed their ultimate beneficiaries to sell their holdings beginning 1 February, two people aware of the regulator’s thinking said, lifting a cloud that has hung heavy over the market in the recent past.
While some categories of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be exempt from the new rule on enhanced disclosures, others will get additional time to comply. The rule will also not cover investments in companies that are widely owned with no clear promoter. (Read the full story here.)
GIFT Nifty futures were up 20 points, or 0.09%, at 21,443.00, indicating Indian markets were heading for a positive opening on Thursday.
China-related stocks are poised to extend a two-day rally Thursday in a test of investor confidence in the latest measures to support the economy. US tech shares edged higher ahead of closely watched earnings reports.
Futures for benchmarks in Hong Kong and China rose, while those for Japan were little changed. Australian stocks ticked higher in early trading.
MSCI's global equity index rose on Wednesday, hitting its highest level in almost two years, backed by positive earnings and economic data in both Europe and the United States as well as optimism China stimulus will support its stock markets.
Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday as investors demanded a higher risk premium after data showed U.S. business activity picking up in January and inflation appearing to abate before key data in coming days and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.
On Wall Street the benchmark S&P 500 inched up to a closing record for the fourth day in a row after hitting a new intraday high.
In U.S. economic releases, S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, tracking manufacturing and services sectors, rose to its highest level since June, driven by gains in both services and manufacturing.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.42%, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since February 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.06 points, or 0.26%, to 37,806.39, the S&P 500 gained 3.95 points, or 0.08%, to 4,868.55 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 55.98 points, or 0.36%, to 15,481.92.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.1762% compared with its U.S. close of 4.142% on Tuesday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.3799% compared with a U.S. close of 4.348%.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was down around 0.2%, eying its biggest daily percentage decline since Dec. 27.
Gold fell 0.79% to $2,012.59 an ounce.
