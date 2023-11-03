Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to open in positive; Gift Nifty in green

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 08:39 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to jump at the start on Friday as Gift Nity is trading in the green. Wall Street continued to rally on Thursday as traders cheered the pause in rate hikes. Asian markets also remained mostly in green in the morning session.