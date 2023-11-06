Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty gain on Monday as investors continue to feel optimism from global cues.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in November's second week including the ongoing second-quarter results, domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues.
A report from the US on Friday underscored that pressure is easing on inflation after it showed employers hired fewer workers last month than economists expected. Analysts said Friday’s jobs report offered encouraging signals for the Fed.
Oil prices edged up on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The ability of stock markets to climb walls of worries is manifesting clearly in these troubled times. Buy on dips strategy has worked well for investors with risk appetite. The market construct now is favourable for the bulls despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The sharp decline in the U.S. 10-year bond yield from the October high of 5% to 4.58% now is the strongest tailwind for the market. The decline in the dollar index to 105.2, correction in Brent crude to $85 and gold declining to $1988 are indications of a risk-on in markets. The short strategy of FIIs haven’t worked and they are likely to turn buyers soon.
Even though the Small cap index is showing resilience, valuation comfort and safety are in large caps. Financials and automobiles are on a strong wicket. For IT, momentum is in mid-caps.
Today marks the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited in the primary market, with the bidding window open until November 8, 2023. The book build issue is set within a price range of ₹752 to ₹792 per equity share. The company's goal is to generate ₹490.33 crore from the public offer, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).
Additionally, shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd are currently tradable in the grey market. Market observers have indicated that these shares are trading at a premium of ₹180 in the grey market today. (Read More)
Adani Group's flagship Mundra Port has set another record by handling 16.1 million tonnes of cargo in October, the highest-ever volume by any port in India, the conglomerate said in a release.
It is the largest port in the country with 102 MMT of cargo handled so far this year with a good 9 per cent year-on-year growth. The port crossed the 100 MMT mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year.
Mundra witnessed double-digit growth on a YoY basis for containers and liquids and gas, the press release issued Sunday said.
Further, it achieved another milestone of handling 4.2 million twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs) of containers in just 203 days, a feat achieved in 225 days in the previous financial year. (ANI)
On Monday, November 6, there will be significant attention on Mankind Pharma's share price, as the lock-in period for shareholders is set to end. This development will unlock approximately 70% of the outstanding Mankind Pharma shares, making them eligible for trading.
According to data from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, more than 28 crore Mankind Pharma shares are expected to become available for trading following the conclusion of the lock-in period.
Investors should anticipate heightened trading volumes for Mankind Pharma shares when the stock market opens today. (Read More)
Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: On November 6, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty are expected to open slightly higher based on trends in the GIFT Nifty, suggesting a positive start for the broader index with an anticipated gain of 15 points.
On November 3, the BSE Sensex exhibited a notable upswing, surging by 283 points to achieve a level of 64,364, while the Nifty50 also posted gains, rising by 97 points to reach 19,231. Notably, the daily charts for the Nifty50 featured a Spinning Top candlestick pattern, signaling a state of uncertainty and hesitation among market participants, both buyers and sellers, regarding the direction of future market trends.
The Nifty index is likely to experience a trading range between 19,000 and 19,300, with a slight inclination toward sideways to mildly positive movements. If the index manages to break decisively above the upper limit of this range, it could open the path for further advances towards the 19,500 level. Conversely, if it sustains a decline below the significant psychological support at 19,000, it may trigger increased selling pressure, potentially leading to a decline to the 18,800-18,700 range.
In the case of the BankNifty, the daily chart shows the formation of three consecutive doji candles at the bottom, which is often considered a sign of a potential reversal. The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is located near the 44,000 level, which could act as resistance. On the flip side, the 43,000 level is expected to provide support for the BankNifty. In the interim, the price is likely to remain within a sideways trading range.
South Korean stocks surged after regulators reimposed a full ban on short-selling for about eight months, a controversial move that authorities said was needed to stop illegal use of a trading tactic deployed regularly by hedge funds and other investors around the world.
The ban may help appeal to retail investors who have complained about the impact of shorting — the selling of borrowed shares by institutional investors — ahead of elections in April. However, it could deter some foreign investors and hold back MSCI Inc. from upgrading Korean equities to developed market from emerging status.
The benchmark Kospi jumped as much as 4%, the most since January 2021, leading gains among major regional gauges in Asia on Monday. (Bloomberg)
Cybersecurity has become an extremely important issue in today's world. The proliferation of technology has increased the number of cyber threats and data breach incidents across the globe. These threats may manifest as viruses, malware, phishing attacks, and more.
A recent report by US-based cybersecurity firm Security has claimed that the identifiable information of about 815 million which is 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web. The data including names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar, and passport information are for sale online. (Read More)
L&T on Friday said it will sell its 100 per cent stake in subsidiary L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd (LTIEL) to a French entity.
This transaction aligns with the company's commitment to focus on its core businesses and assets.
"L&T...has announced the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd ," the company said in a statement.
LTIEL is a provider of standalone engineering consultancy services for the infrastructure sector.
The stake will be acquired by STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France.
The transaction, which is subject to meeting certain conditions, is likely to be completed before January 15, next year. (PTI)
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, disclosed its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on November 4. The company reported a notable reduction in net loss, which amounted to ₹21 crore, marking an 89% decrease from the previous year's net loss of ₹187 crore.
Furthermore, PB Fintech experienced a significant 42% year-on-year growth in overall revenue from operations, reaching ₹812 crore. Additionally, the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 2%, a marked enhancement from the -9% reported in the corresponding period last year. (Read More)
Zomato posted its second straight quarterly profit on Friday, an unexpected result that was driven by higher food delivery orders that the company expects will be even higher in the ongoing festive season.
Net profit came in at 360 million rupees ($4.3 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' expectations of a loss of 201.7 million rupees, according to LSEG. It had reported a loss last year.
Gross order value (GOV) - the total value of all food delivery orders placed - for the foods business grew 20%, led by higher orders and as customers with the paid "Gold" subscription used the service more frequently. (Reuters)
The stock market opening today will place particular emphasis on Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, MPS Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd.
The boards of these companies have declared dividends for their eligible shareholders. Specifically, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced an interim dividend of ₹22 per share (2200%), IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared a ₹0.10 per share (10%) interim dividend, MPS Ltd has declared a ₹30 per share (300%) interim dividend, and Shriram Finance has announced a ₹20 per share (200%) interim dividend. (Read More)
The fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)was implemented in the national capital to control worsening air quality on Sunday. Under the fourth phase of the emergency pollution control plan, the government instructed 50% of its employees to work from home, reported PTI.
For the strict implementation of GRAP-4, the entry of all polluting trucks, and commercial four-wheelers was banned in Delhi on Sunday. Only CNG, electric, and BS VI vehicles from other states are allowed to operate. (Read More)
- SBI: SBI reported an 8% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹14,330 crore. The net interest income rose by 12.3%, amounting to ₹39,500 crore.
- Cello World: Cello World is expected to debut with a 22-25% premium, with an anticipated stock opening range between ₹790 and ₹810, surpassing the offer price of ₹648.
- IndiGo: IndiGo is facing aircraft grounding issues, with around 40 planes currently grounded. Mitigating measures include wet leases and acquiring planes from the secondary market.
- Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda's net profit surged by 28.4% to ₹4,252.9 crore, attributed to substantial loan growth. Its net interest income grew by 6.5% to ₹10,830.70 crore.
- L&T: L&T is divesting its stake in LTIEL to STUP Consultants Private Limited, focusing on its core business.
- JSW Infra: JSW Infra reported a significant rise of 85% in net profit, amounting to ₹256 crore, with a 25% growth in revenue from operations to ₹895 crore.
- IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank witnessed a 51% decline in net profit, totaling ₹21.65 crore, and a 43% drop in revenue from operations to ₹33.17 crore.
- Vedanta: Vedanta Group is in advanced talks to secure a $1.25 billion private loan at an interest rate between 18 and 20% to address its debt restructuring.
- Adani Ports: Adani Ports reported a 48% growth in cargo handling at its seaports, handling about 37 million metric tons of total cargo, including Haifa Port's 1.1 MMT.
- Zomato: Zomato Ltd achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter, with a net profit of ₹36 crore and a 71% revenue growth to ₹2,848 crore, owing to strong festive season spending. (Read More)
Bank of Baroda, as per its financial results announced on November 4, recorded a significant surge in net profit during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). The net profit stood at ₹4,252.9 crore, reflecting a remarkable increase of 28.4% compared to the corresponding period last year. This impressive growth was attributed to robust loan expansion.
Moreover, the public sector lender observed a 6.5% year-on-year increase in net interest income (NII) during the reviewed quarter. The NII amounted to ₹10,830.70 crore, surpassing the previous year's figure of ₹10,174.5 crore. (Read More)
IndiGo, the largest airline in the country, announced on Friday that more aircraft will be grounded in the fourth quarter due to operational issues. A senior airline official stated that approximately 40 planes are currently grounded due to engine concerns.
With a fleet of 334 aircraft at the end of September, IndiGo is implementing a series of mitigating strategies. These measures include opting for wet lease agreements, retaining CEO aircraft, and securing additional CEO planes from the secondary market. (Read More)
On Saturday, the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in India, disclosed its July-September quarter results. SBI's net profit witnessed an 8% year-on-year increase, surging from ₹13,264.5 crore in Q2FY23 to ₹14,330 crore in the reviewed quarter. Moreover, the bank's net interest income (NII) experienced a notable 12.3% rise from the same period last year, reaching ₹39,500 crore. Additionally, there was a substantial 21.6% growth in other sources of income, totaling ₹10,790 crore. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for today's day trading:
1] Raymond: Buy at ₹1872, target ₹2000, stop loss ₹1800;
2] IRFC: Buy at ₹72.15, target ₹85, stop loss ₹85; and
3] Zomato: Buy at ₹116.50, target ₹140, stop loss ₹106. (Read More)
Cello World is set to make its debut on the bourses today. Analysts predict that the company's shares may be listed at a premium of 22-25% on November 6. With a significant investor response to the issue, analysts anticipate an initial stock opening range between ₹790 and ₹810, exceeding the offer price of ₹648.
Meanwhile, in the grey market, the stock is currently enjoying a 24% premium. The grey market operates as an unofficial trading platform where shares are traded before their IPO allotment and leading up to the listing day. (Read More)
Wall Street steamrolled even higher Friday as it closed out its best week in nearly a year.
The S&P 500 climbed 40.56 points, or 0.9%, to 4,358.34 and rose every day of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 222.24, or 0.7%, to 34,061.32, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 184.09, or 1.4%, to 13,478.28.
Stocks surged through the week on rising hopes the Federal Reserve is finally done with its market-crunching hikes to interest rates, meant to get inflation under control. A report on Friday underscored that pressure is easing on inflation after it showed employers hired fewer workers last month than economists expected.
It's a stunning turnaround from just a week ago, when Wall Street was reeling after the S&P 500 had fallen 10% below its high point for the year. That sent Wall Street's main index into what investors call a “correction."
Since then strong profit reports helped drive some stocks to towering gains. Generac, a maker of backup generators, soared nearly 28% for its best week since its stock began trading in 2010. At Expedia Group, another stronger-than-forecast report sent its stock nearly 22% higher for its best week since the market was surging out of the coronavirus crash in early 2020. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!