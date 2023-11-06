Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex gains 350pts, Nifty up 100 pts; L&T, Axis Bank shine

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market gained around half a per cent at the open on Monday amidst positive global cues. L&T and Axis Bank jump, while SBI drags. Asian markets are also trading in the green for the most part today.