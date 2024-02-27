Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted, look for cues; IT stocks surge, banks under pressure

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 09:34 AM IST

Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 285.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded ₹ 5.33 crore worth of stocks on February 26, provisional data from the NSE showed.