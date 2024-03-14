Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian equities traded within tight ranges after a drop in technology stocks led to small declines in US shares.
Hong Kong equities advanced as did those on the mainland while Japanese stocks were mostly flat. Contracts for US shares were also little changed. The mixed trading followed a listless US session on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 falling 0.8% as Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc shares slipped.
The Bank of Japan was again in the spotlight. Officials are considering an end to exchange-traded fund purchases the central bank began in 2010, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes as inflation in Japan rises toward the BOJ’s target.
In China, investors are assessing the fallout of the nation’s struggling retail developers. Country Garden Holdings Co. missed a coupon payment on a yuan bond for the first time while China Vanke Co. is in talks with banks on a debt swap that would help it stave off its first bond default.
The moves in Chinese stocks came after officials pledged central government funds to encourage consumers and businesses to replace old equipment and goods, a pillar of its plan for economic growth of about 5% this year.
Treasuries steadied in Asia after selling off Wednesday with the 10-year yield rising four basis points. An index of the dollar was steady after a decline in the previous session, and the yen was marginally stronger at around 147 per dollar.
Markets are getting very comfortable with a soft-landing scenario lubricated by almost-synchronized global central bank easing, according to Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.
US data due later in the week will offer further signs of the health of the US economy and the effect of monetary policy. Retail sales, producer prices, jobless claims and consumer sentiment figures are among the reports due this week, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.
Federal Reserve researchers said short positions in Treasury futures held by leveraged funds — known as the basis trade — could be as little as a third of commonly used estimates. That’s good news for bond investors given the Fed researchers found the leveraged nature of the trade can increase Treasury market fragility.
In commodities, oil held the biggest gain in about five weeks after US crude stockpiles shrunk and Ukraine attacked another Russian refinery. Gold rose for a second day, remaining close to its intraday record of $2,195.15 that was reached on Friday.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 14
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to continue their downward trend on Thursday, following a significant decline in the previous session and influenced by mixed signals from international markets.
The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a pessimistic opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was observed trading around the 22,048 mark, nearly 60 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Wednesday, the domestic equity indices experienced a steep decline of more than a percent due to widespread selling across sectors, resulting in the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below the 22,000 mark.
The Nifty 50 formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart, moving below the immediate support of the 10/20 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and also the uptrend line as per the daily chart. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Six key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, FII selling to crude oil price rally
Sensex Today Live : The local stock market is predicted to start cautiously on Thursday, following a significant sell-off in the previous session and mixed signals from global markets.
While Asian markets remained subdued, US stock indices showed mixed results overnight as investors awaited further data on inflation and consumer health to gauge the future course of the US Federal Reserve's policy.
Investors are keenly awaiting the release of data on India's wholesale inflation and US producer prices today. On Wednesday, Indian stock market indices fell by over a percent due to widespread selling across sectors, with mid and small caps suffering the most.
"Markets couldn't sustain their momentum due to heavy selling in mid and small-cap stocks. The ongoing scrutiny from SEBI, the pending outcome of the MF stress test, and high valuations after the recent rally led to profit booking. We anticipate the market's sluggishness to persist in the near term, with Nifty's major support around the 21,500 zone. A key event to monitor is the release of India's WPI inflation data today," stated Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Global peers, Gift Nifty muted; Indian markets to start on a cautious note
Sensex Today Live : With global markets trading in muted tones and following Wednesday's lower close, the Indian markets too looked poised to start on a cautious note on Thursday.
In terms of numbers, Gift Nifty futures at 7:43 am, was trading marginally ahead of Wednesday's Nifty 50 close of 21,997.70. But this is hardly any consolation, as markets globally look to find firm footing ahead of a barrage of data scheduled for release next week. Gift Nifty was at 22,055.50, down 2 points, or 0.01%, from its yesterday's close.
South Korean shares rose on Thursday, with automakers and financial stocks leading the gains, as the government vowed to speed up its corporate reform push.
The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.06 points, or 0.48%, to 2,706.63 by 0147 GMT.
Australian shares ticked lower on Thursday as financials dragged, offseting the gains in commodity stocks following a rebound in most underlying prices, while investors exercised caution ahead of key central banks' interest rate decisions.
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched down 0.1% at 7,721.3 by 0024 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia and the U.S. Federal Reserve are both scheduled to hold their respective monetary policy meetings next week, with markets expecting each central bank to hold its cash rate at its current level.
A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Wednesday, as investors looked to the next round of data on inflation and consumer health for clues on the direction of Federal Reserve policy.
The S&P 500 fell slightly from its record close, weighed down by weakness in the tech sector.
The inflation data did little to alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points (bps) at its June meeting, but gave a boost to U.S. Treasury yields, a trend which continued on Wednesday.
Investors will get another round of inflation data in the form of the U.S. producer price index (PPI) on Thursday, along with data on consumer spending and the labor market, before next week's Fed policy meeting.
On Wall Street, the rise in yields weighed on tech stocks and pulled the Nasdaq lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.83 points, or 0.10%, to 39,043.32, the S&P 500 lost 9.96 points, or 0.19%, to 5,165.31 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 87.87 points, or 0.54%, to 16,177.77.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.39 points, or 0.05%, to 775.32, after climbing within 0.15% of an intraday record.
The STOXX 600 index closed up 0.16%, adding to its record level, aided by retail stocks, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 3.83 points, or 0.19%.
