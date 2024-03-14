Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Global peers, Gift Nifty muted; Indian markets to start on a cautious note

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:30 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 4,595.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 9,093.72 crore worth of stocks on March 13, provisional data from the NSE showed.