Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Asian markets firm, Gift Nifty up, signaling positive start for Indian market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:40 AM IST
Pranay Prakash

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 4,212.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased 3,238.39 crore worth of stocks on March 11, provisional data from the NSE showed.

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : The NSE F&O ban list for Tuesday, March 12, includes Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.