Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex opens up 320pt, Nifty at 22,390, led by positive cues from global peers

7 min read . 09:33 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 73.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 2,358.18 crore worth of stocks on March 12, provisional data from the NSE showed.