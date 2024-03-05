Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian equity markets were under pressure Tuesday with investors focused on China, where officials have set an ambitious 5% growth target alongside measures to boost confidence.
Futures pricing indicated selling in Chinese stocks Tuesday amid growing investor concern over Beijing’s ability to correct an economic slowdown. Information that began to filter through early Tuesday included a 5.5% urban unemployment and 3% inflation target.
The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese equities fell 4% in New York trading on Monday in a sign of the weak sentiment facing the country’s stock market.
Australian shares were flat while Japanese equities opened lower after the Nikkei 225 breached 40,000 index points Monday as optimism in Japan supports the stock market. US equity futures edged lower in early Asian trading following a small decline for the S&P 500 on Monday.
In Asia, focus will be on the annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing. Investors will be closely watching data being reported in the government’s annual work report, with released numbers also including a 7.2% rise in defense spending - the biggest in five years.
Treasuries were steady in Asian trading after 10-year yields increased four basis points to 4.22% on Monday. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he expects the Fed’s first cut — which he has penciled in for the third quarter — will be followed by a pause the following meeting to assess how the policy shift is affecting the economy.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to double down on his message that there’s no rush to cut rates.
In commodities, oil prices were little changed early Tuesday. Gold held above $2,100 following a Monday rally. Bitcoin traded around $67,800.
Sensex Today Live : Godrej Properties bags land parcel with revenue potential worth ₹3,000 crore in Sector 44, Noida; shares in focus
Sensex Today Live : Godrej Properties today announced that it has been declared the highest bidder and has secured the allotment letter to develop a prime land parcel in Noida through an e-auction conducted by the NOIDA Authority.
Spread over ~ 6.46 acres, the land is strategically located in Sector 44, one of the most prime locations in Noida.
The land parcel will offer around 1.4 million square feet of development potential and an estimated revenue potential of around ₹3,000 crore* comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.
Sensex Today Live: Benchmark indices red at pre-open
Sensex Today Live: Indian benchmark indices were in the red at pre-open on Tuesday, following a tepid close in the US market, and with Asian markets trading mixed.
Sensex was down 102.16 points, or 0.14%, at 73,770.13, and Nifty was down 34.35 points, or 0.15%, at 22,371.25 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : L&T Technology Services announces partnership with Intel to scale Edge-AI solutions; shares in focus
Sensex Today Live : L&T Technology Services has announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation aimed at developing and providing scalable edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) applications.
LTTS' expertise in the domains of connected vehicles and smart transportation systems has been pivotal in the development and implementation of advanced communication technologies like telematics, ADAS and C2VX.
By harnessing Intel’s Edge Platform, including built-in AI runtime the with OpenVINO™ inference for real-time AI inferencing optimization, LTTS will empower on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation.
This collaboration underscores LTTS' commitment to push the envelope in smart cities and road infrastructure, facilitating and laying the groundwork for enabling intelligent transportation systems.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook for Bank Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Bank Nifty has closed higher filling the gap levels it had left in Jan’24 and we remain positive to test 48,000 levels over the next few days.
On the downside the hourly support average of 47,200 would be the immediate followed by the breakout zone of 46,600 levels
RSI is moving upwards from its average line and we expect the momentum to continue over the next few days.
Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 48,000 levels while on the downside put OI is at 47,000 levels for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : Reliance Securities gives technical outlook for Nifty-50
Sensex Today Live : Nifty-50 has closed in a doji candle near to all time high and we expect some consolidation with key supports at 22,000 levels on the downside.
On the higher side the pivot resistance is placed at 22,550 levels followed by 22,800 and could test in the coming few weeks.
RSI is trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are overbought on hourly charts from current levels.
Highest call OI is placed at 22,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the weekly expiry.
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Sensex Today Live : Tata Motors, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Macrotech Developers, AU Small Finance Bank, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 5.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 5
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are predicted to have a subdued start on Tuesday, influenced by weak signals from global peers. On Monday, the domestic equity indices experienced a slight increase, marking their new closing highs and continuing the upward trend for the fourth session in a row. The Sensex rose by 66.14 points to end at 73,872.29, while the Nifty 50 increased by 27.20 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 22,405.60.
The Nifty 50 chart showed a small candle formation for the day, with minor shadows at both ends.
“From a technical perspective, this pattern signifies the creation of a doji pattern. Such patterns typically suggest a consolidation or a reversal following a significant rise, upon confirmation. Given that this pattern has formed near the new highs, a slight drop or intraday fluctuations should be anticipated in the short term," stated Nagaraj Shetti, a Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Six key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China’s GDP to rise in US bond yields
Sensex Today Live : On Tuesday, the domestic equity indices are likely to start on a muted note due to weak cues from the global market. Asian markets are trading lower, and the US stock market indices ended in negative territory overnight, awaiting crucial economic data. Market players seem to be exercising caution in anticipation of Powell's two-day congressional testimony later this week, the decision on policy by the European Central Bank, and the Labor Department's important jobs report for February.
China's "Two Sessions" meeting commenced today, with the country setting an ambitious GDP growth target of "around 5%" for 2024 and projecting the inflation rate to rise to "around 3%."
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, stated, "Considering the positive domestic sentiments, we anticipate the market momentum to persist over the next few days with Nifty likely advancing towards the 22,500 zones. However, the broader market may face pressure due to profit booking and an unfavorable advance-decline ratio. Therefore, we advise traders to exercise selectivity when dealing with mid/small caps." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty indicates muted to positive start for Indian benchmarks
Sensex Today Live : With Gift Nifty futures trading ahead by 100 points from Monday's Nifty close, Indian benchmarks looked all set to start on a positive note, but concerns about the China's moves to stabilize its economy could prove to be a dampener for markets elsewhere.
At 7:40 am, Gift Nifty futures was trading at 22,495, nearly a 100 points ahead of Monday's Nifty close of 22,405.60.
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Monday, backing away from record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher as investors looked ahead to key jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the week.
After European stocks backed off from record highs, the major U.S. equity indexes followed suit, failing to eke out further gains following Friday's record-setting rally.
All three U.S. indexes struggled for gains through much of the range-bound session, but lost momentum in the final hour.
The S&P 500 closed modestly lower, while the Nasdaq and the Dow registered more pronounced declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.55 points, or 0.25%, to 38,989.83, the S&P 500 lost 6.13 points, or 0.12%, to 5,130.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.43 points, or 0.41%, to 16,207.51.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.03%, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.01%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.51%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.57% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.50%.
Oil held a drop with traders assessing tensions in the Middle East ahead of economic data releases from the US.
West Texas Intermediate traded below $79 a barrel after declining by 1.5% on Monday, while Brent crude closed under $83.
