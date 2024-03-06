Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian equities eased on Wednesday in cautious trading, with Chinese stocks slipping as the lack of big stimulus measures from Beijing disappointed some investors, while gold and bitcoin eased after hitting record highs.
Traders are hesitant to place major bets ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be parsed to gauge if the U.S. central bank is ready to start cutting rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.21% lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.20% as investors took some profit after the index hit record peaks this week.
Chinese stocks fell on Wednesday, a day after Beijing set a widely expected 5% growth target for 2024 at a parliament meeting that lacked major stimulus measures.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.42% while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng was 0.73% higher.
Back in Japan, the nation’s biggest bank expects the Bank of Japan to exit negative interest rate in two weeks and is positioning itself accordingly. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s view is much more definitive than the swap market, which rates the chances of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda changing policy this month at about 50%.
Australia’s economy slowed in the final three months of last year as elevated interest rates and rising living costs dragged on household spending.
Overnight, Wall Street's three major indexes retreated more than 1%, with weakness in megacap growth companies such as Apple and the chip sector weighing most on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 was up 0.01%.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields steadied in Asian hours and was last at 4.162%, having dipped to a one-month low of 4.112% in the previous session after weak data.
Traders are scouring U.S. economic data and policymakers speeches to gauge when the Fed would start cutting rates. That makes Powell's appearance on Wednesday a significant event but analysts expect the Fed Chair to stick to his message.
10 am Market Update
Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, dragged down by weak sentiment from global peers.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 190.46 points, or 0.26%, at 73,486.67, and Nifty was down 90.25 points, or 0.25%, at 22,266.05.
BSE Smallcap falls 1%; what should be your strategy for smallcap segment?
Recently, the small-cap market segment has undergone a significant correction, resulting in its performance trailing behind that of larger-cap peers. This change is driven by a growing caution in market sentiment, fueled by worries about overpriced valuations in the absence of new catalysts.
On Wednesday, March 6, the BSE Smallcap index saw a nearly 1 per cent drop in early trading. Since February, the index has been underperforming compared to the benchmark Sensex, attributed to its high valuations. (Read the full story here.)
RBI bars JM Financial Products from providing financing against shares and debentures for IPOs
India's banking regulator RBI initiaited action against JM Financial Products to stop it from providing financing against shares and debentures, citing violation of regulations.
The RBI directed the company in its order, "to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures."
The order, however, allowed the company to continue to service its existing loan accounts through the usual collection and recovery process.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Most of the heavyweight sectoral indices were in the red, with the Nifty Bank down 0.06%, the IT Index down 0.82%, while the Metal, PSU Bank, and FMCG indices were also down 0.74%, 0.79%, and 0.41%, respectively.
Broader market indices heat map
The broader markets were under pressure, with the BSE MidCap down 0.03%, while the BSE SmallCap was down 0.53%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Bajaj Auto, SBI Life, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Coal India, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, were the top losers.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on the Sensex, while IT stocks Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, and Infosys, along with Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
RBI directs card issuers to provide options to customers to choose from various card networks; restricts them from entering into exclusive agreement with card network providers
RBI said, "On a review, it is observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers."
It's order, said, "Card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks."
and,
"Card issuers shall provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue. For existing cardholders, this option may be provided at the time of the next renewal."
Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, dragged down by weak sentiment from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 157.91 points, or 0.21%, at 73,519.22, and Nifty was down 49.35 points, or 0.22%, at 22,306.95.
Benchmark indices slip into the red at pre-open
Sensex Today Live: Indian benchmark indices turned red at pre-open on Wednesday, weighed down by mixed signals from global peers.
Sensex was down 89.43 points, or 0.12%, at 73,587.70, and Nifty was down 28.80 points, or 0.13%, at 22,327.50 during pre-open.
LTI Mindtree enters into 51:49 JV with Saudi Aramco to provide IT and digital transformation services in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region
LTI Mindtree today informed the exchanges that it has entered into a 51:49 joint venture with Global Digital Integrated Solutions Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), for setting up a Joint Venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The scope of the joint venture company will be to market and provide information technology services to accelerate digital transformation and new next generation technology adoption in government and private sector enterprises in the KSA as well as in the MENA region.
LTI MINDTREE
Gopal Snacks IPO opens for bidding today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks starts today, March 6, and will conclude on March 11. The company has successfully garnered ₹193.94 crores from its anchor investors. It has informed the stock exchanges that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares, each priced at ₹401, to these anchor investors on March 5.
The price band for the Gopal Snacks IPO has been set between ₹381 and ₹401 for each equity share, which has a face value of Re 1. Investors can subscribe in lots of 37 equity shares, and in multiples thereof. (Read the full story here.)
Socks to Watch Today
Zomato, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson, BHEL, Adani Green Energy, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, March 6
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 6
The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence trading on a negative note on Wednesday, influenced by the pessimistic mood in the international market.
On the previous trading day, the domestic equity indices broke their four-day rally and closed in the red, influenced by unfavorable global indicators. The Sensex dropped by 195.16 points to conclude at 73,677.13, while the Nifty 50 ended 49.30 points, or 0.22%, down at 22,356.30.
On the daily chart, the Nifty 50 formed a small bearish candle with slight upper and lower shadows. From a technical perspective, this pattern suggests a minor market correction in the offing, accompanied by significant volatility. (Read the full story here.)
Eight key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, iPhone China sales to Bitcoin prices
The Indian stock market is likely to start on a downbeat note on Wednesday, mirroring the negative cues from global markets.
Most Asian markets are in the red, and US stock indices also ended lower last night due to a sell-off in technology stocks.
Investors are now looking forward to the testimony of Jerome Powell, the Chair of the US Federal Reserve, before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday. This will provide further insights into the interest rate policy. Additionally, they are awaiting key economic data, including the all-important non-farm payrolls report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. (Read the full story here.)
Gift Nifty, Asian peers weigh down on sentiment
Gift Nifty Futures was trading marginally ahead of Nifty 50's Tuesday close, indicating a muted start for Indian benchmark indices. Sentiment for Indian markets would be marred further by the mixed performance of global peers that were weighed down by the cautious mood elsewhere.
South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers tracking losses in global peers.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.42 points, or 0.20%, to 2,643.98 by 0110 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell 0.93%, its biggest in nearly three weeks.
Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday while bitcoin and gold touched all-time highs as market participants eyed upcoming economic data and central bank actions.
All three major U.S. stock indexes fell 1% or more on the day, with the tech-laden Nasdaq suffering the steepest loss.
Despite the risk-averse sentiment among stock investors, bitcoin touched, and then backed away from, a record high. The cryptocurrency was last off 7.6% on the day at $62,380.
Gold also reached an all-time high, powered by interest rate cut expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 404.64 points, or 1.04%, to 38,585.19, the S&P 500 lost 52.3 points, or 1.02%, to 5,078.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 267.92 points, or 1.65%, to 15,939.59.
European shares ended lower after moves by China to stimulate its economy failed to impress investors, who grew cautious ahead of euro zone and U.S. economic data, as well as a policy decision from the European Central Bank.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.23% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.79%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.89%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.95% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.03%.
