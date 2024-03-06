Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 22,300 at open, IT stocks, broader markets fall

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 10:02 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 574.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 1,834.61 crore worth of stocks on March 5, provisional data from the NSE showed.