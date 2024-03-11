Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Shares in Asia edged lower Monday as investors look ahead to US inflation data due Tuesday that is expected to show a further slowing in core prices.
Australian and Japanese shares both fell over 1% while Hong Kong futures inched higher. Contracts for US stocks slipped in Asian trading, extending the downbeat end to the week in the US, where both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 declined.
Support in Hong Kong equity futures follows positive signs for the Chinese economy over the weekend, when authorities reported the first rise in consumer prices since August. The 0.7% increase in February CPI exceeded consensus estimates and is welcome news for investors worried about deflation in the world’s second largest economy.
Economic growth in Japan expanded in the fourth-quarter, supporting expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 as soon as this month. Declines for Japanese shares partly reflected the stronger yen, which typically acts as a headwind for the country’s equities.
Tuesday’s US consumer price index figures will dominate the economic data reports this week. The core prices gauge is seen rising 0.3% in February from a month earlier, and 3.7% on a year-over-year basis — which would be the smallest annual rise since April 2021.
Further moderation in US prices would support the disinflation narrative that broadly remains in tact, despite a pullback in the number of Federal Reserve rate cuts expected this year.
Last week’s US jobs data did little to change that outlook. The jobless rate touched a two-year high, even as the number of new jobs added exceeded estimates.
The pullback in US equities on Friday reflected a decline for most of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks that have powered the US market to fresh highs this year.
In commodities, oil held a loss Monday ahead of reports from OPEC and the IEA this week that may provide clues on the demand outlook. Gold ended Friday almost 1% higher while Bitcoin traded around $69,000, holding its rally over the past few weeks.
Sensex Today Live : Don’t chase stock market trends for short-term gains: Nilesh Shah
Sensex Today Live : In the coming 12-18 months, large-cap stocks are expected to offer better risk-adjusted returns compared to their mid- and small-cap counterparts, says Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC. He believes that banks with robust deposit franchises, along with sectors such as automobiles, real estate, and cement, are well-positioned to outperform. In an interview with LiveMint, Shah also drew attention to the apprehensions investors have regarding regulatory actions in the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) sector. He emphasized the likelihood of investors gravitating towards financial institutions with superior governance, including banks. (Read the edited excerpts here.)
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : With the markets starting on a weak note, Nifty Bank, Media, Metal, and Financial Services were in the red.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was mixed, with the BSE MidCap index up 0.37%, and the BSE SmallCap index down 0.33%.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : SBI Life, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, and Cipla, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp., Tata Motors, and Infosys, were the top losers.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and ITC, were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Power Grid Corp., Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys, were the biggest losers.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday, affected by weak signals flowing from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 94.61 points, or 0.13%, at 74,024.78 and Nifty was down 21.70 points, or 0.1%, at 22,471.85.
Sensex Today Live: Benchmark indices touch record highs at pre-open
Sensex Today Live: Indian benchmark indices were jumped at pre-open on Monday, despite weak signals from global markets.
Sensex was up 56.54 points, or 0.08%, at 74,175.93 and Nifty was up 23.95 points, or 0.11%, at 22,517.50 during pre-open.
Sensex had touched 74,434.42 and Nifty had climbed to 22,582.08, in pre-open trades earlier.
Sensex Today Live : Adani’s airport outlay plans at ₹60k crore in 10 years
Sensex Today Live : Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has announced that the Adani Group is set to channel approximately ₹60,000 crore into the expansion of its seven existing airports over the coming 5-10 years.
The investment plan includes allocating about half of this amount towards enhancing terminal and runway capacity within the next five years. The remaining funds will be directed towards the city-side development of these airports over the next decade.
Furthermore, this substantial investment is in addition to the ₹18,000 crore that the group has earmarked for the development of the Navi Mumbai airport. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch Today
Sensex Today Live : Adani Enterprises, Indigo, HDFC Bank, RIL, Sun Pharma, ZEE, are some of the stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, March 11.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 11
Sensex Today Live : Despite mixed global indicators, the Indian stock market indices are anticipated to start on a positive note on Monday. The Gift Nifty trends suggest a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,650 level, which is approximately 100 points premium from the Nifty futures' close on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices concluded with a slight upward trend, with the Nifty 50 reaching a new peak above the 22,500 mark during the day and consolidating ahead of the extended weekend. The domestic equity market remained closed on Friday due to a public holiday.
The Sensex increased by 33.40 points, closing at 74,119.39, while the Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55. The Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow.
According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, this pattern technically signifies a breather type formation following the sharp upside breakout on Wednesday. The bullish rising three method pattern remains intact, suggesting potential further upside in the near term. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Japan’s GDP to China inflation
Sensex Today Live : The domestic stock market indices are likely to start on a positive note on Monday, as indicated by the Gift Nifty trends amidst fluctuating global market indicators.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices closed with a slight upward trend, with the Nifty 50 reaching a new peak above the 22,500 mark during the day. The domestic stock market remained closed on Friday due to a public holiday. The Sensex saw an increase of 33.40 points, or 0.05%, closing at 74,119.39, while the Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, up at 22,493.55.
As the focus shifts to key economic data such as inflation figures from India and the US, announcements related to the upcoming 2024 General Elections, foreign capital inflows, and other international indicators, market players will be keeping an eye out for several potential stock market catalysts. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian markets sputter; Gift Nifty signals gap-up open
Sensex Today Live : Although Asian markets were under some pressure ahead of the release of inflation data in the US this week, Gift Nifty futures was trading strongly before markets open in India.
At 7:50 am, the Gift Nifty was trading at 22,640.50, nearly 150 points ahead of Nifty 50's Thursday's close of 22,493.55, after the benchmark index touched a fresh all-time high of 22,525.65 during the trading session.
Consequently, opening after a three-day break, the markets look well poised to give another strong performance on Monday.
Elsewhere, Asian share markets sputtered on Monday while the dollar looked vulnerable ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation that could hasten, or delay, the start of global rate cuts.
Hopes for lower borrowing costs have been a fillip for equities with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1%, after hitting an eight-month peak on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei retreated 2.3%, having scored a succession of all-time highs last week. Chinese blue chips added 0.2%, but without much conviction.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were a fraction lower, having both run into profit taking on Friday as artificial intelligence diva Nvidia shed 5.6%. [.N]
EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.4%, and FTSE futures dipped 0.2%.
Treasury bonds continued their rally after the benign jobs report with 10-year yields touching a one-month low of 4.038% and last trading at 4.060%.
Oil prices have had a tougher time as worries about China's demand offset supply cuts by producer group OPEC .
Brent dipped 54 cents to $81.54 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 57 cents to $77.44 per barrel.
